WhatsApp Offering Up To Rs. 105 Cashback On Sending Money; Here's How To Avail

WhatsApp announced a cashback program where users got up to Rs. 33 cashback by making transactions via its UPI service. Now, the instant messaging app is offering up to Rs. 105 cashback for its users. For the unaware, WhatsApp Pay was launched back in 2020 as a UPI payment option similar to Paytm and Google Pay.

In the new cashback program, users will get Rs. 35 cashback for their next three payments, taking it up to Rs. 105. Let's take a look at WhatsApp's new cashback offer.

To avail of this cashback, you don't need to make payments for any minimum amount. You can get cashback even if you send Re 1 using WhatsApp Payment. The Meta-owned platform confirms it is a "limited time offer" and available only for "select customers". Check here eligibility criteria to get the cashback.

Eligibility Criteria

First, if you've been a WhatsApp user for at least 30 days, then only be eligible to get cashback. Besides, if you are eligible for cashback, you can see a promotion banner within the app, or a gift icon when you're sending money. Another important thing is that you'll have to register your bank account details for using WhatsApp Pay.

You can check our previous story to know how to register a bank account to use WhatsApp Pay. Besides, if there is no promotion banner or gift icon after making a payment, you won't be eligible for cashback. It is also important to note that WhatsApp Business users are not eligible for this cashback. Here's how to send money using WhatsApp Pay.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select any chat to whom you want to send money. And if your chosen contact hasn't registered for payments on WhatsApp, you won't be able to send money.

Step 2: Click on the payment option.

Step 3: Select any amount and then tap on 'next'.

Step 4: Now, it will ask for the UPI PIN number that you have selected at the time of registering.

Step 5: Once you enter the PIN and click on the next to complete your transaction.

