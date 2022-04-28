WhatsApp Now Lets You Get Up To Rs. 33 Cashback On Sending Money News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp introduced the WhatsApp Pay feature back in 2020. It is an alternative UPI payment option to apps like Paytm and Google Pay which allows users to transfer money within the messaging app. Now, the meta-owned platform seems ready to compete with other UPI apps by giving cashback.

As per the latest info, WhatsApp will roll out cashback rewards to lure more Indians to its peer-to-peer payments service within weeks. The messaging app is also testing similar incentives for merchant payments. For those unaware, it has recently received regulatory approval to expand its payments service to 100 million users in India.

WhatsApp To Soon Offer Up To Rs. 33 Cashback

According to Reuters, WhatsApp will soon be offering up to Rs. 33 for making transactions using its payments service. The cashback offer is tipped to go live before the end of May. As of now, WhatsApp has not revealed the exact timeline for the cashback.

Howeverr, a page regarding the upcoming cashback offer has gone live on Whatsapp's FAQ section which reveals that users can receive Rs. 11 cashback up to three times by sending money to three different contacts.

It is also important to note that, users will only receive one cashback reward from one contact. Besides, you don't need to make payments for any minimum amount to avail the cashback. You'll only be eligible to get cashback if you've been a WhatsApp user for at least 30 days. WhatsApp Business users are not eligible for this cashback as of now.

Eligibility Criteria To Get Cashback

As of now, this cashback offer is available for selected users. If you are eligible then you'll see a promotion banner within the app, or a gift icon when you're sending money to an eligible receiver. You'll have to register your bank account details for using WhatsApp Pay. To know how can you set up WhatsApp Payments, head over to our previous story.

If your chosen contact that hasn't registered for payments on WhatsApp, you won't be able to send money. In that case, you can invite them to register before sending money to them.

The Following Transaction Types Aren't Eligible For Cashback

As per WhatsApp FAQs page, when payments are done but you no longer see the promotion banner or gift icon in the app, you won't be eligible for cashback. Besides, QR code payments, payments made on collect requests, payments made by entering the UPI ID of the recipient, and payments on third party online apps using WhatsApp are aren't eligible for cashback.

This isn't the first time WhatsApp is giving cashback to its users. Back in 2021, the instant messaging app announced a cashback program in which users got Rs. 51 cashback by making transactions via this UPI service.

However, it was available only for the beta users who received the Android beta version 2.21.20.3 update. At that time, the instant messaging app allowed users to earn a maximum amount of Rs. 255 cashback by sending money to five different contacts.

