WhatsApp Payments Lets Users Get Rs. 51 Cashback On Sending Money

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp rolled out the UPI payments option for its users after meeting the government approvals. Following the same, there were claims that the service will provide cashback benefits for its users who send money via the payments service, thereby taking the same path as Google Pay and PhonePe.

Now, WhatsApp has started rolling out cashback offers for Android beta users who use its payments service. The Android beta version 2.21.20.3 of the app has received an update that lets users get attractive cashbacks, thereby encouraging them to make payments via the messaging app.

WhatsApp Payments Cashback Program

Under the WhatsApp Payments cashback program, users who make transactions via this UPI service will get Rs. 51 cashback. The app shows a banner at the top of the chat window and the message reads, "Give cash, get Rs. 51 back". Currently, this cashback offer is available only for the beta users of the app but it is expected to be rolled out widely for all users across the country.

The best thing about this WhatsApp Payments cashback program is that users need not make payments for any minimum amount to avail the cashback. Irrespective of the amount they send (even Re. 1), they can get the cashback of Rs. 51 on WhatsApp. Notably, the app lets users earn a maximum of Rs. 255 cashback by sending money to five different contacts.

It is evident that the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is gearing up to lure users towards its payments service by offering cashback offers. Additionally, the app also introduced background cards that let users personalize their payment page as in Google Pay.

Prior to this, WhatsApp Payments introduced the ability to add stickers to the payment screen and send these stickers alongside the money to their contacts. There are as many as five different sticker packs related to the money exchange culture in India that users can download and add the stickers along with the payment page and send it to their contacts. This came soon after the introduction of the QR code scanning feature for WhatsApp Payments that lets users scan a code to make payments.

