How To Send Stickers Via WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp has hit the headlines for rolling out a new feature for its Payments section. Well, the instant messaging app has rolled out the ability to add stickers while sending money via the platform. WhatsApp is betting big on its payments feature in India and is exploring new options that will encourage people to use this platform to send and receive money.

Notably, this update is exclusive to India and users of WhatsApp Payments in the country can send country-specific Payments stickers along with their funds. Furthermore, the company notes that the new illustrations are based on cultural illustrations indicating money exchange.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has partnered with five illustrators in the country to exclusively launch its new sticker pack for the Payments section for its users in India. The new set of stickers related to payments will have been released in five different packs. These depict how Indians exchanged money and made payments.

Interested users can find the new stickers under the Payments section of the instant messaging app as they try to transfer money to their contacts via WhatsApp. You can just choose the sticker you like to send to the contact alongside the money.

In order to use this feature and send stickers while making Payments via WhatsApp, users have to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Update WhatsApp to the latest update to use this feature.

Step 2: Open the contact to whom you need to send money.

Step 3: Now, click on the Rupee icon positioned between the camera and attachment icons.

Step 4: Here, type the amount you want to transfer to the contact.

Step 5: In the payment screen, you will get a provision to add a note.

Step 6: You will see the option to add Stickers next to the Emojis icon.

Step 7: Select the sticker here and click on Next and transfer the payment.

That's it! You will be able to send the money alongside the stickers related to payments. This feature follows the QR code scanning feature introduced with WhatsApp Payments a few months back.

