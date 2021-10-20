WhatsApp Web: How To Setup And Use It On Web Browser News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp Web is among the most useful features as it lets users access the messaging platform on the web browser on their laptop or PC. To use WhatsApp Web, you need to have an active internet connection. With the increased popularity of this feature, the service has started receiving improvements such as the ability to add and check status, calling and more.

In case you did not know about this feature, then you can access WhatsApp on your PC, laptop and other platforms where the app is not available. If you want to know how to use this feature, then here we have listed all that you need to know to set up and use WhatsApp Web.

Before we take a look at how to set up WhatsApp Web, we will see the pre-requisites of the same.

Firstly, you need to run the latest version of WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Use any web browser that supports WhatsApp Web.

Ensure that you have an active internet connection on both the smartphone and PC or laptop.

How To Setup WhatsApp Web

After you make sure that you have all the pre-requisites as mentioned above, follow the steps below to setup WhatsApp Web on your laptop or PC and use it via the web browser.

Step 1: Open a web browser that supports this feature on your laptop or PC.

Step 2: Visit web.whatsapp.com to use WhatsApp Web.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap the menu with three dots at the top right corner.

Step 4: Choose WhatsApp Web from the options and tap on Link a Device.

Step 5: You need to authenticate the process via PIN or biometric verification and scan the QR code displayed on the web browser.

That's it! On scanning the code, your WhatsApp account will be linked to the web browser via WhatsApp Web. You can access all the chats via your laptop or PC's browser. Also, you can make and answer calls using this option. To ensure that WhatsApp Web works without any interruption, you need to make sure your smartphone and laptop or PC running the service are connected to the internet all the time.

