WhatsApp Web: How To Use, Download WhatsApp Web, And Other Queries Answered

WhatsApp Web: How To Use?

Let's start with the basics. Here are the steps to use WhatsApp Web:

Step 1: Firstly, make sure there's a stable network connection on your phone that has WhatsApp.

Step 2: Next, open a browser on your laptop/PC that you want to connect to WhatsApp Web.

Step 3: Search for WhatsApp Web or click on this link.

Step 4: Once done, WhatsApp Web will open a QR code.

Step 5: Now, open WhatsApp on your phone > Settings > Linked Devices > Link a device.

Step 6: The QR code scanner will open, which you need to hold up to your PC to scan.

Step 7: That's it! This will link your phone's WhatsApp to your PC/laptop to access WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Web: How To Download, Use With QR code

You can also download WhatsApp Web for your PC or laptop. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the browser on your PC/laptop where you wish to download WhatsApp.

Step 2: Search for WhatsApp Web download on your browser. You can also click on this link.

Step 3: Presently, WhatsApp Web download is available for Windows and macOS. Depending on your system, select the download button.

Step 4: Once downloaded, click on the EXE file in your PC's download and follow the steps to complete the setup.

Step 5: Next, you will need to scan the QR code on the WhatsApp Web app on your PC to connect your phone's account to complete the setup and use WhatsApp Web seamlessly.

WhatsApp Web: Voice/ Video Calling

Presently, WhatsApp Web supports video and voice calling. However, you will need the desktop app, which can be download with the aforementioned steps. Once you have the WhatsApp Web app, you can place a voice or a video call, just like you do on your phone. Select the chat of the person you wish to call > Select the phone or the video call button to begin the video or voice call.

WhatsApp Web: How To Enable Dark Mode?

You can change your WhatsApp Web into the dark mode with just a few easy steps. Firstly, select the three-dotted button > Settings > Themes. Here, you can choose between Light, Dark, and System default options. Select the Dark option to switch to dark mode on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Web: How To Download All Media?You can download a lot of media files at once on WhatsApp Web. Here’s how to do it: Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web > Select the chat you want to download the media from. Step 2: Next, select their profile photo > select Media, Links, and Docs Step 3: Select any photo that you want to download, which will then let you download multiple photos at once. Step 4: Select the photos you want to download > Select the download icon to begin downloading. Step 5: These photos will download in a zipped file, which you can extract at your desired location. WhatsApp Web: Does It Work When Phone Is Off? No, WhatsApp Web doesn’t work when the phone is off or not connected to the internet. That said, WhatsApp is working on a new multi-device connectivity option, which will soon let you connect to WhatsApp Web even when your phone is off. WhatsApp Web: How To Fix When Not Working? There could be multiple reasons why your WhatsApp Web might not be working. One of the most frequent reasons is a disconnected network from either your phone or PC. Generally, you will find that WhatsApp Web will begin reloading automatically and should be functioning normally once there’s a stable network.

You can download a lot of media files at once on WhatsApp Web. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web > Select the chat you want to download the media from.

Step 2: Next, select their profile photo > select Media, Links, and Docs

Step 3: Select any photo that you want to download, which will then let you download multiple photos at once.

Step 4: Select the photos you want to download > Select the download icon to begin downloading.

Step 5: These photos will download in a zipped file, which you can extract at your desired location.

WhatsApp Web: Does It Work When Phone Is Off?

No, WhatsApp Web doesn't work when the phone is off or not connected to the internet. That said, WhatsApp is working on a new multi-device connectivity option, which will soon let you connect to WhatsApp Web even when your phone is off.

WhatsApp Web: How To Fix When Not Working?

There could be multiple reasons why your WhatsApp Web might not be working. One of the most frequent reasons is a disconnected network from either your phone or PC. Generally, you will find that WhatsApp Web will begin reloading automatically and should be functioning normally once there's a stable network.

WhatsApp Web: How To Edit Profile?

Yes, you can edit your profile by changing your name or photo on WhatsApp Web. Just like the phone's version, select the three-dotted button > Profile. Here, you can edit your profile picture, description, name, and so on.



WhatsApp Web: How To Delete, Archive, Pin Chat?

Similarly, you can delete, archive, or pin a chat on WhatsApp Web. Once again, select the chat you want to do either of these functions > select the three-dotted button. Here, you can find the Delete Chat button. You can also Star a message, archive it, or pin a chat with a similar option.

WhatsApp Web: How To Block Someone?

There are several other settings you can do on WhatsApp Web. For instance, you can block a person here. Here, you open the chat of the person/number you want to block > select the three-dotted menu option > Contact Info. Here, scroll down to find the ‘Block' option, which will instantly block a person.

WhatsApp Web: FAQs

How do I leave WhatsApp Web chat?

You can leave any WhatsApp Web chat by simply clicking the back arrow button. This will bring you to the home screen where you can see all the chats at once.

Does WhatsApp Web show old messages?

Yes, you can scroll back to which date you wish to find old messages on WhatsApp Web.

Does WhatsApp Web save messages?

You can star or archive a chat on WhatsApp Web. Also, your WhatsApp chats are automatically backed up and saved daily to your phone's memory. Plus, you can also periodically back up your WhatsApp chats to Google Drive.

Can I automatically be logged out of WhatsApp Web?

Once you close the WhatsApp Web version on your browser, you will be logged out only after a couple of days. Until then, you can continue accessing WhatsApp Web on your browser without reconnecting with the QR code. However, if you wish to log out, select the three-dotted button > Log out.