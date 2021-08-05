How To Make WhatsApp Video Call On Laptop Or PC Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp video call is much preferred by many users. In fact, it is one of the most used features on the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform. With the increased popularity of this feature, especially at a time when people are staying in their homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the company has rolled out the video call capability to its Desktop app too.

Now, WhatsApp Desktop app users can enjoy making and answering video calls via their laptop or PC with the latest move. Unfortunately, the WhatsApp Web users are yet to get the video call feature despite that everyone wants the web users to enjoy this feature. If you want to know how to make a WhatsApp video call via your PC, be it Windows or MacBook, here we have listed the steps you need to follow.

How To Make WhatsApp Video Call On Laptop Or PC

Firstly, you should download the WhatsApp Desktop app on your laptop or PC running Windows or macOS. To do so, just download the app and install it on your laptop or PC. Now, login with your credentials such as username and phone number. The WhatsApp Desktop will support video call only on the Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 or newer and macOS 10.13 or newer. Also, it supports only one-to-one video calls unlike the mobile version of the app that supports group video call capability.

How To Make WhatsApp Video Call On PC

To make WhatsApp video call on PC, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Install WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows or Mac as mentioned above.

Step 2: Scan QR code on the PC from your phone to sign in.

Step 3: Once your WhatsApp account opens on the desktop, open a chat and click on the video call icon at the top right corner.

Step 4: You can choose a contact and make a WhatsApp video call on your PC.

Do keep in mind that there are some minimal requirements to make WhatsApp video calls on PC. These include an audio output device and microphone, an external or inbuilt webcam and an active internet connection.

