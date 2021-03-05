WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice, Video Calls To Laptops And PCs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, Facebook-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp rolled out voice and video calling support to the website users. This feature was under beta testing and now it appears to be rolled out to all users. For this feature to work, users have to set up the WhatsApp desktop app on Mac or PC. Also, they should have the app installed on their smartphone.

The platform has rolled out one-to-one video calling and voice calling support on the desktop app. Going by the same, users will be able to make calls through their laptop or PCs. It has to be noted that the voice and video calls on the platform will be end-to-end encrypted and WhatsApp cannot hear or see them when they are on the call, be it their smartphone or laptop.

WhatsApp Web Voice, Video Calling Support

WhatsApp noted that the desktop calling is more useful and it works seamlessly for both landscape and portrait orientations. It appears in a resizable standalone window on the screen and is always on top so that users do not lose the video chats amidst a stack of open windows or tabs.

While users will need an active internet connection on their laptop, they also need a smartphone connected to the internet to make use of WhatsApp Web. Also, it is essential to grant WhatsApp the permission to access the computer's microphone ane camera to make voice and video calls.

Do keep in mind that WhatsApp has rolled out only one-to-one voice and video calling support to the users. It is yet to rollout the support for group voice and video calls to laptops and PCs. We can expect the same to be rolled out sometime in the near future.

To make voice or video calls, the PC or laptop you are using should run Windows 10 64-bit 1903 and higher or macOS 10.13 and higher. To place a voice or video call, you need to navigate to the individual chat window of the desired contact on WhatsApp Web or desktop.

