Guide To Make And Answer WhatsApp Calls From PC Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Whatsapp is an instant messaging app that is popularly used throughout the world. Whatsapp provides various features to its users. Though it is an instant messaging app, it also allows us to make audio and video calls. Although Whatsapp has supported on desktop, it has more focused on mobile platforms such as Android and iOS. The main drawback of using Whatsapp on PC is that you can’t make video calls.

In this article, we will share the best three working methods to make and answer Whatsapp calls from your PC.

1) Using Whatsapp Desktop app:

With the help of the desktop application, you can access Whatsapp from your Windows PC. Whatsapp desktop app is used for exchanging text messages and to make calls. Let’s check out the simple steps to use the Whatsapp on your desktop.

Step 1: Firstly, download the Whatsapp app from the Play Store on your PC.

Step 2: After installing, open Whatsapp on your Android phone.

Step 3: Now, click on Menu and later on Whatsapp Web.

Step 4: Scan the QR code from your PC screen.

Now, you can only send and receive text messages with the Whatsapp desktop app. You cannot make voice/video calls.

2) Using Whatsapp web browser:

Without downloading any desktop app, you can still use Whatsapp through the web browser. Whatsapp can be accessed inside the web browser. Let’s check out the following steps to make and answer Whatsapp calls from your PC.

Step 1: Firstly, go to the web browser on your PC and enter web.whatsapp.com

Step 2: QR code scanner will be displayed.

Step 3: Now, open the Whatapp on your phone and scan the QR code on your PC.

Step 4: The entire details of the Whatsapp is seen in your web browser.

Now, you can exchange text messages and make voice and video calls too.

3) Using BlueStack:

BlueStack Emulator is the popular android emulator that is available for Windows PC. Using the BlueStack emulator, you can access Whatsapp on your desktop computer. With BlueStack, you can not only use Whatsapp but also play games on your computer. You can also use other Android emulators apart from BlueStack. Here are the steps to make and receive Whatsapp calls using the BlueStack emulator.

Step 1: Download the BlueStack emulator on your PC.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Download the Whatsapp from the Play Store.

Step 4: Open and use the Whatsapp from your Windows PC.

Now, you can make use of the instant messaging app to make and answer calls from your PC.

Best Mobiles in India