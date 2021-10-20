WhatsApp Lets You Join Ongoing Group Calls Directly Via Chat Window News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp group video call feature was one of the most used aspects since the outbreak of the ongoing pandemic. As a result, the instant messaging platform focuses on releasing several updates that are related to video calls so that users get a better experience. To recall, WhatsApp rolled out support for up to eight participants in a group call.

WhatsApp Lets You Join Ongoing Group Calls

Following this, the instant messaging app was speculated to roll out the support for users to join an ongoing group video call directly from the specific group chat window. Now, this feature has been rolled out and all ongoing group voice and video calls will be available in the chat window so that users can join the calls whenever they want.

With the latest update that has brought this facility, the group call notifications will show the name of the group rather than the name of the participants. A tweet by WhatsApp with a video shows how this feature will work.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced joinable calls a few months back, but users had to go to the call menu to check out the ongoing calls and join them. Now, the latest update will let users join a group video call directly with the 'Join' button next to the group name at the top. There will be a small icon on the group's display picture in the chat window to indicate that the group video call is going on. Also, WhatsApp notes that the calls will get a lighter distinct ringtone for group calls to help users recognize the same.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been adding a slew of new security features over the past week that lets users attract new users and ensure there is ample privacy for its users. With the rollout of end-to-end encryption for chat backups that are stored on Google Drive and iCloud, the instant messaging app has tightened its security for users.

Prior to this, the messaging app rolled out the Disappearing Messages feature was revised and will provide users more time to choose ranging from 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days post which the messages will disappear on the request from the users.

