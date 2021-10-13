WhatsApp To Let Users Manage Their Chat Backup Size On Cloud News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging app, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that users have been waiting for years. It was spotted to be working on a new feature that will let users taken control of their chat backup size, claims a report. It adds that they can exclude specific content including photos and documents from being backed up to the cloud.

As per the report, it is tipped that this new capability to manage cloud backup size is limited to Android version of the app for now. So, the backups that are being stored on Google Drive can be customized by users. Separately, WhatsApp was seen prepping a feature known as Community, which helps users provide a better group conversation experience. These new features are yet to be rolled out to the beta version of the app.

WhatsApp Manage Backup Size

In a report, the WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo that tracks the beta changes noted that the instant messaging app is prepping the Manage Backup Size feature. This feature will let users manage the chat backup size prior to uploading it to cloud storage.

This new change was spotted on the Android beta version 2.21.21.7 of WhatsApp. The report also shared a screenshot showing how this new capability will let users manage their backup size by letting them exclude specific file types from their backups. However, beta testers are yet to witness changes as the feature is claimed to be under development for now.

Currently, WhatsApp does not let give away any backup size-related details to users of its app. There is an option to exclude the videos from their cloud backups. We can expect the change to help users limit their backups before uploading to the cloud to be useful as Google Drive storage for backups from WhatsApp recently witnessed a change.

WhatsApp Community Feature

Talking about the Community feature that was spotted by XDA developers, new code strings were found in the Android beta version 2.21.21.6 of WhatsApp. It suggested that the feature will work similar to Groups. One string suggested that Community and Groups may co-exist. This feature is expected to be let users organise their WhatsApp Groups better. However, it might not have the feature standalone space for group conversations.

Best Mobiles in India