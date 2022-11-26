WhatsApp iOS Beta Users Could Soon Add Voice Notes to Status; Know Details

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is reportedly prepping a new feature, which will let iOS users share voice notes in the Status updates. Currently, users can only share only photos, videos, and links in their WhatsApp status. With the upcoming feature, iOS users will reportedly be able to share voice clips or notes as well.

We have already come across reports that WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to add voice notes to status updates. Previously, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.22.21.5. Now, it is claimed that this feature could be rolled out soon to iOS beta users. Let's take a look at the details from here.

iOS Users Could Soon Add Voice Notes to Status

As per a report by WABetaInfo, which tracks the developments on the app, WhatsApp users on iOS will be able to share voice notes of up to 30 seconds. In addition, they would be able to add accompanying text to their status updates. This is something similar to what users send in a WhatsApp chat.

Once this feature is rolled out, users will be able to see a microphone icon at the bottom right corner of the status tab on the app. This is similar to what we usually see in the chat window, be it individual or group chats. The report has shared a screenshot of the feature. It notes that the microphone icon pops up when users do not enter any text in the status update section.

A voice note status will be shared with contacts who can view the status updates based on the privacy settings. What's more, it has been noted that the voice statuses will be end-to-end encrypted. Given that this feature is still in the development phase, the iOS beta users of the app have not received this feature yet.

Ability to Edit WhatsApp Messages

In a separate report, WABetaInfo claims that users with the iOS beta version 22.23.0.73 can long-press on a message to edit it. This would add an 'Edited' label to the messages on both group and individual chats. Furthermore, the report adds that WhatsApp will reportedly let users edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it.