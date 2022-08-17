WhatsApp Native Windows App Launched; MacOS App Coming Soon

Until now, WhatsApp Web that uses a web browser was the only way to use the app on laptops and PCs and it uses the dated Electron technology. The catch is that users have to keep their smartphone with the registered phone number close to the personal computer to use WhatsApp Web. To make it easy for users, WhatsApp has rolled out a new app for users of Windows PCs.

WhatsApp Native App For Windows

The new app will let users access the instant messaging app on their Windows OS-powered computers similar to how they use the app on their smartphones. With the native WhatsApp Windows app, users need not have their smartphone close to their PC to access the instant messaging platform.

As per WhatsApp, the new Windows-based app has been designed and optimized for the desktop OS and it delivered increased speed and reliability. Also, the company said that users will continue to get notifications and messages on their PCs even when their primary device is offline. However, after 14 days of the last usage of the smartphone, the linked devices will be logged out automatically. Interested users can download WhatsApp's new Windows app via the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp Native App For macOS

For now, there is no word regarding when the Meta-owned instant messaging app will launch a native app for the users of macOS. There are claims that the app is under development and it could be rolled out to macOS users worldwide soon. The official blog post by the company stated that the WhatsApp macOS app is under development.

Notably, this app is said to be based on Apple's Catalyst technology and Mac and it will let users bring their iOS apps to mac. With this app, users need not depend on WhatsApp Web and it is touted that this app will use fewer resources and will be faster. Similar to the Windows native app, the appropriate app for macOS lets users access the instant messaging app from their PCs even when their smartphones are not nearby.

WhatsApp claims that macOS users who are interested in getting early access to the macOS native app should enroll in the company's beta program. Word is that this app will be a universal app for all macOS devices.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles