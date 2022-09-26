WhatsApp’s New Feature to Turn You Into a Sticker; Heres How To Use It

WhatsApp has been consistently expanding its features to put itself ahead of rival instant messaging platforms. While multiple new features are in the pipeline such as the ability to create polls in group chats, the latest one spotted to be on cards is the ability to turn users' faces into a sticker.

As per WABetaInfo, the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp 2.22.21.3 was spotted with a new feature that will turn you into a sticker. This beta version of the instant messaging app is not widely accessible to all beta testers.

WhatsApp's New Feature to Turn You Into a Sticker

The report has also shared a few screenshots giving us a glimpse of how this feature would work and how it would look. Going by the same, once you create your avatar, it will be available in various poses and emotions. This is one of the features that will help you send avatars within a group or individual chats. Also, you can set these avatars as the WhatsApp display picture.