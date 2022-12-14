WhatsApp Pay India Head Resigns Four Months Into the Role

Advertisement

WhatsApp pay India head, Vinay Choletti has stepped down after just four months after taking up the leadership role. Choletti announced his exit via a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience. The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as "QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp" was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life," Choletti wrote in his LinkedIn post.

WhatsApp Pay Head Moves on

Choletti joined WhatsApp in October 2021 as head of merchant payments at WhatsApp Pay, and took charge as the firm's head in September 2022.

WhatsApp Pay launched in September 2021, a month before Choletti joined, after several rounds of delay after launching for select users in November 2020.

Choletti, in his resignation note on LinkedIn, wrote about the heights WhatsApp Pay scaled within a year of launch. Choletti spoke about world-first payment use cases like QR code metro tickets for Bengaluru metro.

Advertisement

"I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life," Choletti wrote

Several Rounds of Exit at WhatsApp India

Choletti's resignation comes after several other top executives stepped down, including WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal. Meta India chief Ajit Mohan also quit the firm to join Snap India.

While it's not clear who will take up the role of WhatsApp Pay head, the company's head Will Cathcart thanked him for his "tremendous contribution."

"I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we're excited to continue helping advance India's digital transformation," Cathcard wrote in a statement.

More WHATSAPP News

WhatsApp May Get “View Once” Text Messages: Here’s How They Could Protect Privacy

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Customizable Avatars: Here’s How To Use Them

WhatsApp Introduces Tablet Mode; 'Search By Date' Feature Also In Works

"Not Hacked", Claims WhatsApp: Should Users Still Be Cautious While Using App?

Massive WhatsApp Data Breach Leaks Users' Phone Numbers; Should You Worry?

WhatsApp iOS Beta Users Could Soon Add Voice Notes to Status; Know Details

How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone Effectively?

WhatsApp Testing ‘Calls’ Tab For Desktop: App To Offer Calling From PCs?

WhatsApp Testing Password Protection For Desktop: Here's How It Will Work?

WhatsApp Lets Users Find and Buy From Businesses; Here’s How to Use This Feature

WhatsApp Users Can Now Create Polls Within Chats; How to Use This Feature?

WhatsApp Testing DND Call Alerts And 'Companion' Mode: One Account On Two Smartphones?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: WhatsApp Meta Facebook
Published On December 14, 2022
Read more...