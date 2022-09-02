WhatsApp Will Not Work On These iPhones From October 24; Here’s Why

By

WhatsApp will stop working on select dated iPhone models shortly. As per a recent support update from Apple, the instant messaging app from Meta will no longer work on some old iPhone models. WhatsApp users with these iPhones have already received a message informing them that the app will stop working on their smartphones.

Here's Why WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These iPhones

According to reports, WhatsApp will stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 24. Apparently, it will not work on devices running these iterations of the operating system. Given that these iterations of iOS are not widely used on iPhones, only two models - iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c will not be supported by WhatsApp. If your iPhone is running on the dated software, then you can immediately update the OS to continue using the instant messaging platform.

To update your iPhone, you just have to head on to Settings -> About -> Software Update to check if your iPhone is running the latest software.

Previously, WhatsApp took to its Help Center page to announce that iPhone should run at least iOS 12 or later to continue using the app. Likewise, Android devices should run Android 4.1 or a later iteration of the OS.

Updating the iOS version is beneficial for users in many ways. In addition to the ability to continue using WhatsApp, users will also be able to access recent security updates and features. To update the operating system, it is important to ensure that the device is connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network. Also, users have to create a backup of their personal and professional information.

WhatsApp Bans 23 Lakh Accounts

In a separate report, WhatsApp banned nearly 23 lakh accounts in India in July. It recently released the monthly report showing the number of requests it got for bans. Published under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, WhatsApp has banned 23,87,000 accounts in the period from July 1 to July 31. Of these, 1,416,000 accounts were proactively banned without getting reports from users. It was taken on account of the grievances received from users via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp.

Published On September 2, 2022
