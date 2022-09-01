WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Send Messages To Yourself; How Will It Work News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta is working on a host of new features to deliver an improved user experience. One such interesting feature that was recently spotted is the ability to let users send messages to themselves. With this upcoming feature, you will be able to send messages to your own number on linked devices.

This new feature of sending messages to your own number could come in handy when you want to note down things that are important. While there are dedicated apps for this purpose, WhatsApp could be more convenient as it is easier for people to access the app and remember when they see the text on the app.

WhatsApp's Interesting New Feature

As per a recent report spotted on WABetaInfo, which tracks the updates and new features on WhatsApp, the app's multi-device capability missed out on the ability to send messages to oneself from a linked device. Finally, it looks like WhatsApp is developing a solution to address this issue. As per the report, the platform will roll out this ability in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta version. It added that the feature is currently under testing and it could be rolled out to all users in the future.

How Will This WhatsApp Feature Work?

The report also went on to explain how this new feature will work. It noted that when you are looking for your contacts within the desktop beta version of WhatsApp, you will be able to see your name at the top of the contacts list. From here, you will be able to send messages to your number by tapping on the personal chat.

Currently, the platform is testing this feature on its desktop beta version. WhatsApp is yet to include the support to message another mobile number in the multi-device setup. We can expect it to be rolled out to the iOS and Android beta versions of the app as well in the future. That said, you will soon be able to see your name on the chat list when using the app from your computer or laptop with this future update.

Best Mobiles in India