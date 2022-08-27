WhatsApp Camera Shortcut To Make A Comeback On Main Screen News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It's another day and we have yet another WhatsApp feature; this time, an old feature is making a comeback. The camera shortcut on the main interface of its Android app will be seen in action again. The camera tab was replaced by the highly talked about Communities tab. Previously, the Camera tab was entirely removed with the WhatsApp Android beta to make space for the Communities tab.

WhatsApp Camera Shortcut Makes A Comeback

The WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo has reported that the app is rolling out a new update with the version number 2.22.19.7. This update is claimed to bring the camera shortcut back to the main interface. With the latest update, the camera shortcut is said to be positioned beside the search shortcut at the top right corner on the main screen.

From this update, it looks like both Communities tab and the camera shortcut are quite significant for WhatsApp. The company is trying to find space to squeeze both the shortcuts on the main interface. The update that will bring the camera shortcut back is yet to be rolled out to best testers.

Another New WhatsApp Feature On Cards

This WhatsApp news comes close on the heels of spotting a feature related to group chats. It was tipped that WhatsApp is catching up with its rivals such as Telegram with a new feature that will let group chats display the profile pictures of members next to their messages.

The profile picture on the group chats will help in identifying the participants in large groups. Notably, it will display the profile picture only for incoming messages and members will not be able to see their own picture in the group conversation. The feature is limited only to group conversations and it remains to be seen if the same will make its way to the individual chats.

In a separate report, WhatsApp is claimed to be working on a feature that will let users view the status of their friends within the chat list. It can be disabled by muting the status updates in the Android version of the app.

