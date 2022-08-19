This World Photography Day, You Can Win A Sony Alpha Camera From Amazon

It's World Photography Day and the online retailer Amazon India is celebrating the occasion with a new Spin and Win quiz contest. This contest lets participants win a Sony Alpha camera among other prizes. As usual, the Amazon World Photography Day Spin and Win Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app.

The Amazon World Photography Day Spin and Win Quiz contest went live at 12 AM today (August 19) and will be hosted until September 1. This is a spin-and-win contest and it comes with five different prizes. Winners of the contest will be announced The rewards will reach winners on or before October 31.

Amazon World Photography Day Spin And Win Quiz Answer

The Amazon World Photography Day Spin and Win Quiz contest is dedicated to celebrating World Photography Day on August 19. To find this quiz, you need to download the Amazon app on your smartphone. You can either log in to the existing account or create a new Amazon account and head on to the Funzone section to participate in the Amazon World Photography Day Spin and Win quiz.

This quiz contest has a spinning wheel with six segments. Five of these segments indicate prizes such as Sony Alpha Camera, Rs. 10,000, Rs. 100, Rs. 50, and Rs. 20. The sixth segment will read, "Better luck next time". Let's take a look at the question and the prizes that participants can win as a part of the Amazon World Photography Day Spin and Win quiz contest from here.

Question: When is World Photography Day celebrated?

Answer: 19th August

1 winner will get a Sony Alpha Camera based on a lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on a lucky draw.

200 winners will get Rs 100 Amazon Pay Balance based on a lucky draw.

300 winners will get Rs 50 Amazon Pay Balance based on a lucky draw.

1,000 winners will get Rs 20 Amazon Pay Balance based on a lucky draw.

You will be able to participate in the contest and answer the question to be eligible to win the respective prize depending on where the pointer of the spinning wheel lands. If it lands on the sixth segment mentioned above, then you will not be able to proceed further with the contest.

