AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Getting Too Hot To Handle? Here Is An Easy Fix

By
Advertisement
AMD Ryzen 7900X, Ryzen 7700X  

We recently reviewed the Ryzen 9 7900X and the Ryzen 7 7700X CPUs. While they delivered exceptional single-core and multi-core performance, they tend to run a bit hotter. AMD claims that the Ryzen 7000 series of processors are designed to run at TJMax (95 degrees Celsius).

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7000 series of processors with the new AM5 socket and higher TDP will reach TJMax, especially while running benchmarks like Cinebench, and the company claims that it is intended by design.

AMD also claims that TJMax is a safe operating temperature and it is not the absolute max temperature. The company also suggests that the Ryzen 7000 series of processors are capable of running at TJMax "24/7 without risk of damage or deterioration."

Under the load, the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs (Ryzen 7900X review) are said to reach TJMax as much as possible, and even the power management system is aware of this situation, and this helps the CPU to deliver most performance without damaging the processor. If you tend to squeeze every last bit of performance from the Ryzen 7000 series of processors, it is best to let them run at 95-degree centigrade.

Ryzen Master software  

How To Run Ryzen 7000 Series Of Processors At Lower Temperature?

If you intend to run the Ryzen 7000 series of processors at a lower temperature, then upgrade the BIOS to AGESA 1.0.0.3A and download the latest version of Ryzen Master software. Within the Ryzen Master software, enable the "Eco Mode", which will lock the TDP of the CPU to 65W. The one-click eco mode feature will also be available within the BIOS in the coming days.

AMD has also confirmed that, in the coming days, it will also add another TDP profile for the Ryzen 7000 series processors with a power limit of 105W. While the new eco-mode will help the CPUs to run at a lower temperature, it will also take a toll on the performance, especially in multi-threaded workloads.

AMD also confirms that the 1.0.0.3A BIOS update also fixes an issue related to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series of processors. Hence, if you have a new Ryzen 7000 series processor, it is best to update the CPU to the latest available update to get the best performance and best energy efficiency.

Advertisement
More AMD News

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Review: Best Mainstream Gaming Processor Out There

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: An Invincible Performer

Muxi To Give China Its First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU In 2025; Check Details

AMD 2023 Zen 4 Mobile Processor Naming Scheme Explained

MSI Radeon RX 6750XT Gaming X Trio Review: Plenty Cool, Plenty Powerful

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Of "Zen 4" Processors Launched

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Could Be A Threat To Intel Core i9-13900K

AMD Radeon RX 6700 GPU Review: Striking The Right Balance

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Review: Goodness Of Zen3 Made More Affordable

AMD Ryzen 7000 Could Cost A Lot More Than Ryzen 5000 CPUs

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Might Soon Get A Price Cut

Asus Launches Two New Ryzen 6000 Series-Powered ROG Laptops In India
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: AMD CPU News
Published On September 30, 2022
Read more...