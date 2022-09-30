AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Getting Too Hot To Handle? Here Is An Easy Fix

We recently reviewed the Ryzen 9 7900X and the Ryzen 7 7700X CPUs. While they delivered exceptional single-core and multi-core performance, they tend to run a bit hotter. AMD claims that the Ryzen 7000 series of processors are designed to run at TJMax (95 degrees Celsius).

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7000 series of processors with the new AM5 socket and higher TDP will reach TJMax, especially while running benchmarks like Cinebench, and the company claims that it is intended by design.

AMD also claims that TJMax is a safe operating temperature and it is not the absolute max temperature. The company also suggests that the Ryzen 7000 series of processors are capable of running at TJMax "24/7 without risk of damage or deterioration."

Under the load, the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs (Ryzen 7900X review) are said to reach TJMax as much as possible, and even the power management system is aware of this situation, and this helps the CPU to deliver most performance without damaging the processor. If you tend to squeeze every last bit of performance from the Ryzen 7000 series of processors, it is best to let them run at 95-degree centigrade.