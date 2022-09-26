AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: An Invincible Performer

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Specifications

Number Of Cores: 12

Number Of threads: 24

Base Clock Speed: 4.7GHz

Boost Clock Speed: 5.6GHz

Total L3 Cache: 64MB

Total L2 Cache: 12MB

PCI Express Version: PCIe 5.0

Lithography: TSMC 5nm FinFET

Package: AM5

TDP: 170W

Testbench Specifications

Our Ryzen 9 7900X test rig was based on the brand new MSI MEG X670E Ace motherboard with an AM5 socket. It is currently one of the most proven AM5 motherboards that support extreme overclocking. Besides, the motherboard also supports all the latest features and technologies like PCIe Gen5 (graphics and NVMe), DDR5, Wi-Fi 6E, and 10G Super LAN.

The testbench also has the Radeon RX 6800 16GB GPU, 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Memory, and Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD. Everything on our RIG is powered by the XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold (modular) power supply, while the CPU is cooled by the Antec Kuhler H2O - K240 RGB, which is a 240mm, dual-fan liquid cooler.

What's New On Ryzen 9 7900X?

Just like the previous generation high-performance Ryzen processors, the Ryzen 9 7900X also uses a chiplet design with two silicon combined to offer a total of 12-cores and 24-threads. This time, these cores are based on the new Zen 4 architecture and are fabbed using TSMC's 4nm FinFET manufacturing process.

AMD claims that the Ryzen 9 7900X is made for everyone including gamers. While most CPUs just look like a slab of aluminum, the Ryzen 9 7900X is different, thanks to a redesigned IHS (integrated heat spreader) which now looks like a short-legged spider.

The new and improved IHS also helps the users help distinguish between a Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor from the rest. The Ryzen 9 7900X also comes with a set of new features such as AMD EXPO (memory overclocking profile), DDR5 RAM support, and PCIe Gen 5 support.

This is also one of the first "X" series desktop processors from AMD to feature integrated two-core AMD Radeon graphics with a 2.2GHz clock speed. While you might not be able to play games using the built-in graphics processor, it should be able to help the CPU to post without an external graphics card.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs, including the Ryzen 9 7900X also comes with an AVX512 CPU instruction set (developed by Intel) which can now hold up to eight double-precision or 16 single-precision floating-point numbers, significantly improving the single-thread performance of the Ryzen 9 7900X when compared to the Ryzen 5000 and even the 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

In fact, Intel has actually removed AVX512 support on the 12th Gen processors as the hybrid architecture E cores) cannot support this technology. This definitely gives AMD an advantage which comes from a technology that has been developed by its contemporary.

This makes the Ryzen 9 7900X an entirely new processor when compared to the previous generation Zen 3 processors from Ryzen. So, how much performance boost can these new technologies offer? Here is the various performance analysis of the Ryzen 9 7900X against the competition.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Geekbench 5, CPU-Z Performance

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X has surpassed all the CPUs that we have tested so far in the single-core CPU performance by posting an incredible 2219 points. Similarly, it has posted 18451 points on Geekbench 5 multi-core performance. The Ryzen 9 7900X has not only outperformed the Intel Core i7-12700K, it has even outdone the Intel Core i9-12900K on single-core performance.

We also noticed a similar trend in the CPU-Z rendering test, where the Ryzen 9 7900X posted 787.3 points and 11868.9 points on single-thread and multi-thread tests. These numbers prove that the Ryzen 9 7900X is possibly one of the best mainstream high-performance CPUs of 2022.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Cinebench R23 Performance

Cinebench R23 benchmarks depict the real-world rendering capabilities of a CPU. In our test, the CPU scored 2016 points on single-core and 28487 points on the multi-core test, again, topping the tablet by outperforming the Intel Core i9-12900K. Not just that, the multi-core performance of the Ryzen 9 7900X is also as good as a 16-core 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5950X that we tested back in 2020.

The sustained peak CPU clock speed is a good thing, especially considering the fact that we are using a mid-tier 240mm liquid cooler. A slightly more powerful CPU cooler should further help to reduce the temperature of the CPU by a good margin.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X PC Mark 10 Performance

On the PCMark 10 tool, the Ryzen 9 7900X posted 10,045 points. This benchmark also gave us good insights into the clock speed, temperature, and thermal capabilities of the CPU. As AMD claimed, the Ryzen 9 7900X can sustain a peak clock speed of 5.7GHz (~5.697GHz) and it can consume up to 201W of power, and for most of the benchmarking process, the CPU temperature was at 68 degrees.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Blender Benchmark

On Blender 3.3.0 benchmark, the Ryzen 9 7900X posted 219 monster samples, 129 samples of junkshop per minute, and 104 samples of classroom per minute. These are again much higher than the Intel Core i7-12700K and the Intel Core i9-12900K.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 3D Mark Performance

We paired the Ryzen 9 7900X with the Radeon RX 6800 GPU to test the graphical capabilities of the processor. The system posted an overall score of 15,728 with a CPU score of 14,526 and a GPU score of 15,962. The benchmark also confirms that the combo can offer over 175fps on games like Battlefield V.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Gaming Performance

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X when paired with the Radeon RX 6800 will give you a pretty capable 1440p gaming RIG. On games like Forza Horizon 5, the PC posted an average FPS of 107 and on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the PC posted an average fps of 189 (RTX ultra) and 102 (RTX off).

On Far Cry 6, we noticed an average FPS of 149. Similarly, on GTA: V, the PC reported an average FPS of 162. Overall, the gaming performance of the Ryzen 9 7900X with the Radeon 6800 is very good, and this pair can easily handle 1080p and 1440p gaming with ease.

Verdict: Plenty of Performance Even For Pros

The Ryzen 7 7900X is clearly one of the best mainstream high-performance CPUs to come out this year. It offers a good boost on single-core and multi-core performance when compared to its contemporaries, and the processor also has integrated graphics.

I also liked the fact that it is compatible with the AM4 cooler, allowing users to use an already existing AIO cooler. Similarly, the LGA1718 format makes the Ryzen 7900X easy to break as it uses a pin-less design with just contact points.

If you are a gamer, graphics designer, or video editor, the Ryzen 7 7900X is a great CPU that supports all the latest technologies like PCIe Gen 5, DDR5, and even AVX512. The only disadvantage it has is the fact that it does not support DDR4 RAM, unlike the 12th Gen Intel processors which support both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM.