AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Of "Zen 4" Processors Launched

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series of desktop CPUs are finally officially. These new high-performance CPUs are based on the latest Zen 4 architecture and are fabbed by TSMC using a 5nm process node, making them the most power-efficient desktop processors, period. The new Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs will be available starting 27th of September across the world with a starting price of $299 (SEP).

According to AMD, the new Ryzen 7000 series of processors based on Zen 4 architecture offers a "double-digit IPC uplift" over the Zen 3 architecture-based processors. The company also claims that the Ryzen 7000 series of processors offer advanced gaming and content creation performance.

Model Cores/Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe TDP SEP (USD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T Up to 5.7 / 4.5 GHZ 80MB Gen 5 170W $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHZ 76MB Gen 5 170W $549 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T Up to 5.4 / 4.5 GHZ 40MB Gen 5 105W $399 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6C/12T Up to 5.3 / 4.7 GHZ 38MB Gen 5 105W $299

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X -- The Flagship Offering

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is the flagship Zen 4 processor with a 16-core CPU cluster with up to 5.7GHz boost clock speed. The CPU also has a whopping 80MB cache with support for DDR5 RAM, and PCIe Gen5 with a maximum TDP of 170W.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X -- The Affordable Zen 4 Processor

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is the most affordable Zen 4 CPU with a six-core and twelve-thread CPU cluster along with a boost clock speed of 5.4GHz. This CPU also has a 38MB cache and supports technologies like DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 technology.

Along with the new CPUs, AMD has also launched a new socket -- the AM5. AM5 platform supports all the latest technologies like dual-channel DDR5 memory, and up to 24 PCIe Gen5 lanes and AMD has also confirmed that it will continue to support the platform through 2025 and beyond.

The AMD X670 Extreme is the most powerful platform with support for extreme overclocking and PCIe Gen 5 support. Similarly, the AMD X670 supports enthusiast class overclocking and PCIe Gen 5 support for storage and optional graphics supports.

The AMD B650E is for performance users with PCIe Gen 5 storage support and optional graphics support. Lastly, the AMD B650 is meant for mainstream users and supports DDR5 RAM with optional support for PCIe Gen 5.

The price starts at $125 (Rs. 10,000), and motherboards with AMD X670 and X670E will be available beginning in September. Similarly, motherboards with AMD B650 and B650E will be available beginning this October.

These new motherboards when paired with the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs also support a new technology called AMD EXPO, which allows users to overclock DDR5 memory using advanced profile settings. This technology is said to improve gaming performance by 11 percent on titles like F1 2022. DDR5 RAM kits from ADATA, Corsair, GeIL, G.SKILL and Kingston will support memory overclocking with speeds up to 6400MT/s.

