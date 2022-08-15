AMD Ryzen 7000 Could Cost A Lot More Than Ryzen 5000 CPUs News oi-Vivek

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on Zen4 architecture is just on the horizon. If you are planning to upgrade your CPU from a Ryzen 3000 or even a Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs, then start saving up the money as the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs are said to cost a lot more than the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs across the world.

A Twitter user named @momomo_us has now found a listing of the Ryzen 7000 series of processors. As per the leak, the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs will be at least 10 percent more expensive than the Ryzen 5000 counterparts. Not just that, all the high-end Ryzen 7000 "X" series CPUs will ship without a cooler in the box.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU Models And Price

AMD Ryzen 5 7600x -- $435 (Rs. 34,583)

AMD Ryzen 7 7700x -- $631 (Rs. 50,166)

AMD Ryzen 7 7900x -- $798 (Rs. 63,443)

AMD Ryzen 9 7950x -- $1158 (Rs. 92,064)

As per the direct conversion, this is how much these CPUs will cost in North America. However, these CPUs will cost a bit more than this in India. The Ryzen 5 7600x could cost around Rs. 40,000, the Ryzen 7 7700x is likely to be priced around Rs. 60,000.

The Ryzen 7 7900x and the Ryzen 7 7950x are expected to be priced around Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 1,00,000, respectively. As per the leaked price, the Ryzen 9 7950x could be the most expensive consumer-centric CPU that AMD has ever launched.

Ryzen 7000 Series CPU Launch Date

AMD is all set to launch the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs in India on the 15th of September. These CPUs will offer at least 10 to 15 percent improved IPC and they will also come with technologies to support DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen5 technology. These will also use a new socket and are expected to be more power efficient than the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs.

