ChromeOS Will Allow Saving Screen Recordings as GIFs; A Win Over Rivals?

ChromeOS is working on several new features to enhance the overall experience for its users. One such new feature is the ability to screen record and save them as animated GIF files. These files can also be easily transferred as they're smaller in size. Can this new feature woo users to switch to ChromeOS?

According to a report from 9to5Google, ChromeOS users can record their screens. Google has brought in a new interface that's as easy as taking screenshots. ChromeOS users can record their screens and save them as a GIF file. Users can either record the entire screen or window or manually select a portion they want.

ChromeOS Users Can Screen Record Now

Technically, screen recording isn't something new. But the unique thing about ChromeOS screen recording is the multiple options to save it. For one, ChromeOS is allowing users to save recordings in WebM format, which is optimized for web uploads and consumes less space.

However, WebM is still a relatively new format and many programs are still working to support it. So if you record your screen on ChromeOS and wish to share it as a WebM file, it might not work on all systems.

ChromeOS Screen Recordings as GIF Files

To solve this problem, Google is reportedly working on a feature that might make things even easier. The feature will allow users to record their screens as animated GIF images using the native screen capture tool.

The report also quotes the latest code changes that hint at the new feature. It "enables the ability to record the screen into an animated GIF image from the native screen capture tool," the report quotes the changed codes.

That said, GIF files aren't of superior quality, especially when compared to WebM files. But it can be quite handy if you wish to share them with anyone as GIF files are supported on almost all devices and operating systems. Moreover, their small size is another plus point.

A Win for ChromeOS?

ChromeOS has been winning over users with its easy interface, coming in as a stiff competitor to Apple's macOS and Microsoft Windows. The latest feature could be an addition to its list of handy features. Considering that the new screen recording feature has begun development, it might take weeks for the GIF recordings to show up on Chromebooks.

