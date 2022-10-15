Microsoft Windows 12 Leak Hints At Floating Search, Taskbar: Was It Intentional?

Microsoft Windows 11 is barely a year old. But that's not going to stop Microsoft from working in the background on its next major iteration. A screenshot of what appears to be a Windows 12 desktop, with multiple UI elements, was accidentally shown by the company itself. But was it really accidental?

Microsoft held its annual Ignite Keynote for developers and IT professionals yesterday, October 14. During a routine discussion, an updated version of the Windows UI briefly appeared on the screen. Although extremely short, the cutaway scene was enough to reveal several key UI (User Interface) elements. Microsoft hasn't openly discussed this yet, but it is quite possible the UI elements could be a part of Windows 12.

Windows 12 Is Inspired By Apple macOS and iOS?

Developers got a glimpse of a Windows desktop with a floating taskbar hovering near the bottom and a Dock was visible at the top. There was a floating search box in the center of the screen, and although difficult to ascertain, standard system icons were visible in the top right corner.

The floating taskbar at the bottom is slightly different than the Windows 11 taskbar. The rounded edges at the extreme end of the taskbar and the frosted glass background seem inspired by macOS. Microsoft may have even tried to make the icons appear brighter and larger, presumably when a user will hover over them, just like in macOS.

The floating search bar appears to be a mystery for now. However, given the prominent placement and the large size, it seems Microsoft wants to promote its all-in-one search function. If true, this could be yet another feature borrowed from Apple. Apple recently introduced "Dynamic Island" in iOS 16, and the search bar from Microsoft looks quite similar to it.

Did Microsoft Intentionally Leak The Screenshot?

Microsoft didn't mention Windows 12 by name. Hence, the screenshot may have been shown accidentally. Still, Microsoft needs to offer a cohesive and seamless experience with Windows 12, and ensure users feel they are using a new OS. Back when Windows 11 launched, several users claimed it was Windows 10 getting a cosmetic makeover. With this image, Microsoft could be trying to get reactions and feedback to improve Windows 12.

We had previously reported that Microsoft may have returned to a three-year development cycle for Windows. Windows 11 launched in 2021, which means Windows 12 could arrive in 2024. In other words, there's still ample time for Microsoft to alter and optimize nearly every major UI element. The company is internally referring to the next major release as "Next Valley".