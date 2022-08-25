NVIDIA Boss Just Confirmed RTX 40 Series GPUs: Coming Later This Year

NVIDIA just published its earning report for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2023. While the company has grown 3 percent year-on-year with a revenue of $6.7 billion, the revenue has come down by 44% Sequentially and 33% Annually.

Within the earning reports, the CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang for the first time confirmed the launch of next-generation GPUs. In a statement, Jensen said that "we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it's going to be layered on top of that" hinting toward the imminent launch of the RTX 40 series of GPUs.

More Info At GTC 2022

Jensen also confirmed that NVIDIA will officially unveil its next-generation GPU architecture at GTC 2022, which is scheduled to happen in September 2022. "We'll get through this over the next few months and go into next year with our new architecture. I look forward to telling you more about it at GTC next month," he said.

As per this statement, we might have to wait till 2023 to get our hands on the next-generation RTX 40 series of GPUs. Another interesting aspect is the fact that the company is also planning to clear the inventory and it even claims that it made too many GPUs. This indicates that the company might reduce the prices of the current generation RTX 30 series of GPUs to help improve sales.

Best Time To Buy RTX 30 Series GPUs?

While the price of the GPUs has come down drastically over the last few months, they are still on the expensive side. Since the company is now gearing for the launch of the RTX 40 series of GPUs, it is most likely to offer some solid discounts on mid-tier and high-end RTX 30 series of GPUs.

If you have been planning for a new PC build with a high-end GPU, the second half of 2022 could be the right time to do it. Not just the GPU, you can also get brand new CPUs from AMD and NVIDIA with more power and improved power efficiency.

