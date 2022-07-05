NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Could Double Your Electricity Bill News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA is expected to launch its next-generation flagship GPU -- RTX 4090 by the end of 2022. While the upcoming 40 series of graphics cards from NVIDIA are expected to offer more than double the performance of their predecessors and are also said to be on the expensive side.

A new leak now suggests that NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 GPU will have a whopping 24GB of GDDR6x video memory with a memory bandwidth of 21Gbps. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be internally known as AD102-300-A1 and is said to offer a maximum graphics performance of 16384FP32.

Similarly, the GPU will have a 384bit memory bus, making it one of the fastest graphics cards in the world, at least at the time of launch. Lastly, the RTX 4090 is said to offer a base clock speed of 2235MHz, and a boost clock speed of 2520MHz. By overclocking, one can take a GPU clock speed to a maximum of 2750MHz for the best possible performance.

As GPUs get more powerful, the TGP or thermal graphics power also increases. In this case, at the base clock speed, the RTX 4090 will require 450W of power. Similarly, the GPU might need as much as 550W of power at the higher clock speed, making it a power-hungry GPU.

RTX 4090 Might Double Your Electricity Bill

Considering the power requirement, one might need a PSU with at least 1000W of power to fuel the RTX 4090 and a flagship CPU from Intel or NVIDIA. Using a PC with RTX 4090 with a high-end CPU with around 280W of power consumption will definitely result in a higher electricity bill.

Not just the flagship RTX 4090, GPUs like the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 will also have higher power envelop, hence, the upcoming GPUs from NVIDIA are expected to consume a lot of power, especially when compared to the RTX 30 series of graphics cards.

The upcoming RTX 40 series of graphics cards are not just powerful, but they are said to be expensive. As per the latest report, the RTX 40 series of GPUs will be at least 30 percent more costly than their predecessors.

RTX 4090, AD102-300-A1, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 450W, base 2235 boost 2520 actual max >2750;

RTX 4080, AD103-300-A1, 10240FP32, 256bit 21Gbps 16G GDDR6X, 420W,

RTX 4070, AD104-275-Kx(x is a number)-A1, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps 10G GDDR6, 300W. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 4, 2022

