NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Coming In 2022: Way Faster Than RTX 3090

NVIDIA is scheduled to launch the RTX 3090 Ti in January 2022. Now, a new report suggests that the company will launch the next generation of NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards as soon as Q3 2022. According to the leak, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and the RTX 4070 will be launched by Q3 2022.

All three upcoming RTX GPUs will be based on new architecture, which are likely to set a new benchmark in the consumer graphics card segment. Given the RTX 3000 series of GPUs are already powerful, it is interesting to see the next level of performance on the RTX 4000 series of graphics cards.

These GPUs will be fabbed using 5nm or 6nm fabrication by TSMC, the brand that also produces chips for brands like Apple. The high-end model of the RTX 4000 series of GPU might offer 32GB GDDR6 video memory with 256bit bus and 18Gbps memory speed. These GPUs are also expected to come with improved ray-tracing performance when compared to the current generation GeForce graphics cards.

If nothing else, we will see 4090, 4080 and 4070 in 2022Q3. I don't think this is new information. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 8, 2021

NVIDIA might incorporate 3D V-cache technology and is likely to feature 256/512MB of cache. Besides, these graphics cards are likely to offer up to 2.5GHz of GPU clock speed and are likely to offer a peak 75T FP32 performance. These GPUs are likely to utilize the PCIe Gen 5 technology for higher data transfer bandwidth and are likely to be compatible with the PCIe Gen 4 technology.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/4090 Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/4090 will be known internally known as AD102. This graphics card will be fabbed using TSMCs 5nm technology and will feature 18432 CUDA cores with 24GB GDDR6x video memory. It will offer features like a 384bit controller with 21Gbps with a clock speed of 2.1GHz~2.5GHz. As per the performance, the RTX 4090/4080 will be capable of producing 85~92T FP32 graphics throughput.

Let me add more:

N31

=GFX11

=5nm+6nm TSMC

=120WGP 15360SP

≈256bit 32G GDDR6 18Gbps?

≈256/512mb Infinity Cache?

=3D Infinity Cache

≈2.4~2.5GHz?

≈75T FP32? — Greymon55 (@greymon55) November 9, 2021

What About The TDP?

We believe that the TDP of the RTX 4000 series of GPUs to be similar to the RTX 3000 series of the graphics card. The company is likely to get more performance from the new graphics card using the new architecture rather than just increasing the TDP. The high-end model might have a TDP of around 450W to 500W.

As per the pricing, the RTX 4000 series of GPUs will be expensive graphics cards and are likely to cost a bit more than their RTX 3000 counterparts. Post the RTX 4000 series launch, NVIDIA might sell the RTX 3000 series of GPUs at a discounted price.

We expect the chip shortage to come to normalcy by Q3 2022, and the availability of the graphics card should not be an issue. It is also interesting to see if NVIDIA will launch LHR (low hash rate) versions of the RTX 4000 series of GPUs or they will be able to mine cryptocurrency.

