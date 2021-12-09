NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3070 Ti, And 3050 Gets Launch Date: New GPUs Incoming News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA is all set to launch another graphics card. This time around, it will be the flagship offering from the company -- the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. According to the latest reports, the RTX 3090 Ti will be on sale from January 27. Not just that, it is now said that the company will announce the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card on December 17.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be announced on December 17, while the sales will start from January 11. Similarly, the NVIDIA RTX 3050 with 8GB video memory is also coming to the market, which will be made official on January 4 while the GPU will go on sale from January 27.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Details

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 will be the entry-level offering from the RTX 3000 series of GPUs. Unlike the mobile variant, which just offers 4GB video memory, the desktop version of the RTX 3050 will come with 8GB of video memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Details

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, might not offer much of a performance boost when compared to the RTX 3070. According to the reports, the RTX 3070 Ti will have 16GB of video memory. However, the number of CUDA cores on the RTX 3070 Ti will be identical to the RTX 3070 (6144 CUDA cores).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Details

As per the leaks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be on sale on the same day as the RTX 3050. This means the GPU is likely to be launched on January 4. As per the specifications, the RTX 3090 Ti (GA102-350) will have 10752 CUDA cores with 24GB of GDDR6x video memory with a memory speed of 21.5Gbps.

Given the massive amount of VRAM and increased CUDA cores, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be an expensive model. According to NVIDIA India's official site, the RTX 3090 has a retail price of Rs. 1,33,500. Hence, we expect the official price of the RTX 3090 Ti to be around Rs. 1,50,000 in India.

