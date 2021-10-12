NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti Specifications Leaked: Most Powerful Consumer Graphics Card? News oi-Vivek

Several leaks suggest that the forthcoming NVIDIA GPU -- RTX 3090 Super will be the most powerful consumer GPU that the company has ever produced. Newer leaks also suggest the same; however, the product is said to be called RTX 3090 Ti rather than RTX 3090 Super.

Given how expensive was the RTX 3090, the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to cost a lot more. Not just that, you might also need to upgrade your PSU to power this beast of a graphics card, which is said to come with a whopping 450W TDP.

To streamline the higher power requirement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, the company is said to make some changes to the power connector. Unlike the latest RTX FE version graphics cards, Molex Microfit 12-pin connector, the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to feature a 16-pin Molex Microfit connector with support for PCIe Gen5 technology, which is yet to be unveiled.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Specifications

The RTX 3090 Ti will offer 24GB of GDDR6x memory with 12Gbps memory speed. These memory chips will in 2GB in size when compared to the 1GB chips on the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080. This means NVIDIA will be able to offer more video memory with just half the number of chips.

Coming to the actual graphical processor, the RTX 3090 Ti is said to feature the full-sized GA102 GPU. It is likely to offer 10752 CUDA cores and 84 SMs, which is higher than any of the previous consumer-grade graphics cards from any number.

Given the RTX 3090 was already capable of handling 8K gaming, the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to take that to the next level. If everything goes as expected, NVIDIA should launch the RTX 3090 Ti probably along with the RTX 3070 Ti early next year.

RTX 3090 Ti Expected Price?

If you are looking forward to buying the RTX 3090 Ti, then you might have to start saving for the same. Going by the price of the RTX 3090, we expect the RTX 3090 Ti to cost over Rs. 2,00,000 or $2,000 in North America.

