ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090; Ferocious GPU Not Meant For Average Gamers

    By
    |

    Compared to the RTX 20 series of GPUs based on Pascal architecture, the newly launched RTX 30 series based on Ampere architecture offers improved performance and efficiency. In fact, the most affordable Ampere architecture GPU -- the RTX 3070 outperforms the flagship Pascal architecture GPU -- the RTX 2080 Ti while costing less than half the price.

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090; Ferocious GPU Not Meant For Average Gamers

     

    At the soft launch, NVIDIA boss confirmed that the RTX 3080 is the flagship offering, so what is the RTX 3090 GPU? According to the leading GPU maker, it is a "Big Ferocious GPU", and is not meant for an average gaming enthusiast. Here's why:

    Most Powerful Consumer GPU In The World

    The RTX 3090 dethrones the RTX TITAN as the most powerful consumer GPU in the world while simultaneously costing less. This means, with the RTX 3090 one gets a more powerful graphics processor at a relatively low price (Rs. 152,000).

    The RTX 3090 packs a whopping 24GB video memory, which is identical to that of the RTX TITAN. However, unlike the TITAN, the RTX 3090 uses the latest GDDR6X which is faster and power-efficient than the GDDR6 used on the TITAN.

    The GPU also packs other technical advancements like a 384-bit memory interface and a whopping 10496 CUDA cores, offering the best possible performance. There were rumors that the RTX 3090 would require 850W of power. However, it is not confirmed that it just needs 350W of power and can be used with a RIG that has a minimum of 750W PSU.

    In terms of physical size, the RTX 3090 is indeed a big graphics card and it takes three slots. So, you might not be able to use this GPU with a mid-sized tower as it requires a lot of space.

    It Can Play Games At 8K 60FPS

     

    NVIDIA has confirmed that the RTX 3090 can play games at 8K resolution (probably on titles with DLSS technology), officially making the RTX 3090 the most powerful consumer graphics card.

    Should You Buy One?

    For the asking price of 1.5 lakhs INR, you can build a gaming PC with the RTX 3080 (Rs. 71,000) and a high-performance CPU of your choice (AMD or Intel) and you will still have money to buy a decent high refresh rate monitor.

    If you are a regular gamer, then don't get RTX 3080. Instead, spend the same amount to build a complete PC with the RTX 3080 GPU and it can easily run most of the modern AAA titles launching in the next few years without any issue.

    However, if you are a content creator who edits in 4K or 8K resolution and streams a lot, then the getting the RTX 3090 seems like a great option, as it can offer a lot of legroom for the future requirements without any issue and 24GB VRAM is definitely an overkill for a regular user.

    NVIDIA GeForceRTX 3090
    Price In IndiaRs. 1,52,000
    CUDA Cores10496
    Boost Clock (GHz)1.7
    Standard Memory Configuration24GB GDDR6X
    Memory Interface Width384-bit
    Maximum Digital Resolution7680x4320
    Standard Display ConnectorsHDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
    Multi-Monitor Support4
    HDCP2.3
    Length12.3-inches (313 mm)
    Width5.4-inches (138 mm)
    Height3-Slots
    Maximum GPU Temperature (in C)93
    Graphics Card Power (W)350
    Recommended System Power (W)750
    Supplementary Power Connectors2x PCIe 8-pin

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: NVIDIA gpu news gaming
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X