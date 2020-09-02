NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090; Ferocious GPU Not Meant For Average Gamers Features oi-Vivek

Compared to the RTX 20 series of GPUs based on Pascal architecture, the newly launched RTX 30 series based on Ampere architecture offers improved performance and efficiency. In fact, the most affordable Ampere architecture GPU -- the RTX 3070 outperforms the flagship Pascal architecture GPU -- the RTX 2080 Ti while costing less than half the price.

At the soft launch, NVIDIA boss confirmed that the RTX 3080 is the flagship offering, so what is the RTX 3090 GPU? According to the leading GPU maker, it is a "Big Ferocious GPU", and is not meant for an average gaming enthusiast. Here's why:

Most Powerful Consumer GPU In The World

The RTX 3090 dethrones the RTX TITAN as the most powerful consumer GPU in the world while simultaneously costing less. This means, with the RTX 3090 one gets a more powerful graphics processor at a relatively low price (Rs. 152,000).

The RTX 3090 packs a whopping 24GB video memory, which is identical to that of the RTX TITAN. However, unlike the TITAN, the RTX 3090 uses the latest GDDR6X which is faster and power-efficient than the GDDR6 used on the TITAN.

The GPU also packs other technical advancements like a 384-bit memory interface and a whopping 10496 CUDA cores, offering the best possible performance. There were rumors that the RTX 3090 would require 850W of power. However, it is not confirmed that it just needs 350W of power and can be used with a RIG that has a minimum of 750W PSU.

In terms of physical size, the RTX 3090 is indeed a big graphics card and it takes three slots. So, you might not be able to use this GPU with a mid-sized tower as it requires a lot of space.

It Can Play Games At 8K 60FPS

NVIDIA has confirmed that the RTX 3090 can play games at 8K resolution (probably on titles with DLSS technology), officially making the RTX 3090 the most powerful consumer graphics card.

Should You Buy One?

For the asking price of 1.5 lakhs INR, you can build a gaming PC with the RTX 3080 (Rs. 71,000) and a high-performance CPU of your choice (AMD or Intel) and you will still have money to buy a decent high refresh rate monitor.

If you are a regular gamer, then don't get RTX 3080. Instead, spend the same amount to build a complete PC with the RTX 3080 GPU and it can easily run most of the modern AAA titles launching in the next few years without any issue.

However, if you are a content creator who edits in 4K or 8K resolution and streams a lot, then the getting the RTX 3090 seems like a great option, as it can offer a lot of legroom for the future requirements without any issue and 24GB VRAM is definitely an overkill for a regular user.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Price In India Rs. 1,52,000 CUDA Cores 10496 Boost Clock (GHz) 1.7 Standard Memory Configuration 24GB GDDR6X Memory Interface Width 384-bit Maximum Digital Resolution 7680x4320 Standard Display Connectors HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a Multi-Monitor Support 4 HDCP 2.3 Length 12.3-inches (313 mm) Width 5.4-inches (138 mm) Height 3-Slots Maximum GPU Temperature (in C) 93 Graphics Card Power (W) 350 Recommended System Power (W) 750 Supplementary Power Connectors 2x PCIe 8-pin

