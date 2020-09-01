NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, And RTX 3090; Everything You Should Know

GeForce RTX 30 Series New Hardware Features

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and the RTX 3090 come with a unibody design with an improved cooling solution and uses Dual-Axial, Flow-Through Thermal Solution.



These GPUs also incorporate a new low-profile leaf spring along with a new 12-pin power connector, which is compatible with 8-pin connectors in existing power supplies, with an included adapter. They are also equipped with HDMI 2.1, offering higher data bandwidth, allowing users to enjoy 8K gaming using a single cable.



The RTX 30 series of GPUs are also the first set of GPUs in the world that uses AV1 codec, enabling users to watch up to 8K HDR internet video while using 50 percent less internet.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Price And Availability In India

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 is the most affordable GPU amongst the RTX 30 series and it can outperform the RTX 2080 Ti and costs less than half of it. It is priced at Rs. 51,000 in India and will be available from October 2020.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Price And Availability In India

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 is a high-performance GPU priced at Rs. 71,000. It comes with 10GB GDDR6X video memory that runs at 19Gbps and can offer stable 60fps gameplay on most titles at 4K resolution and will be available from September 17.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Price And Availability In India

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 is the most powerful consumer GPU that the company has ever released and it costs Rs. 1,52,000. It comes with a whopping 24GB of GDDR6X and can offer stable 60fps gameplay on most titles at 8K resolution and will be available from September 24.

Where To Buy RTX 3070, RTX 3080, And RTX 3090 GPUs And What Are The Launch Offers?

All three GPUs will be available as custom boards with both tock-clocked and factory-overclocked models. Brands like ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac will be selling custom CPUs and NVIDIA Founders Edition will also be available from the official website as a standalone GPU.



Besides, brands like Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Falcon NW, IBUYPOWER, Maingear, Origin, NZXT, Puget, and many more OEMs will be launching custom desktop setups based on these graphics cards.



For a limited time, gamers who purchase a new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or system will get a free digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion along with 12 months free subscription to NVIDIA GeForce NOW in select markets.