NVIDIA GeForce Special Event Announced; What To Expect?

When it comes to computer graphics, NVIDIA is a well-known name and most of the high-end laptops and gaming PCs will be powered by either a GPU from NVIDIA or AMD.

The brand has now announced the NVIDIA GeForce Special Event, where the company is likely to announce the next-generation GPUs from the RTX 3000 lineup. The event will happen on September 1, at 9 a.m. Pacific time, where Jensen Huang, CEO of the company will showcase the next-generation graphics cards.

Will Be Based On Ampere Architecture

The upcoming GPUs from NVIDIA will be based on Ampere architecture, which was unveiled in May 2020. In fact, the NVIDIA DGX A1000 is the world's first graphics card based on this platform. However, it is a server-grade GPU and the company is yet to launch a standalone GPU that one can use with a regular computer.

If everything goes as expected, then the brand will announce several new GPUs, including the NVIDIA RTX 3080, a successor to the RTX 2080 and it is likely to take the gaming performance of the laptops/computers to the next level.

The RTX 3000 series GPUs are expected to be power efficient when compared to the RTX 2000 series. Some leaks also suggest that these GPUs (at least the founder's editions) will come with a new and improved cooling solution to offer sustained peak performance.

The brand on its official website claims that it will showcase the biggest t breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999 and what comes next. So, these GPUs are likely to offer better ray-tracing and other computational improvements over the last generation GPUs.

The company is also expected to launch new laptops in collaboration with different OEMs. Stay tuned to GizBot to get all the updates regarding the NVIDIA GeForce Special Event.

