Nvidia RTX 3070, RTX 3080 Leaked Specifications Hint Up To 20GB VRAM

Bit More About Ampere Architecture

According to leaks, the Ampere architecture used on the upcoming Nvidia GPUs is like to offer improved rasterization and shading performance compared to the previous generation GPUs. Besides, this technology is also expected to improve the ray-tracing performance.

GPUs based on Ampere architecture will use PCIe Gen 4.0 to offer higher bandwidth and they are likely to include support for NVLINK, which enables us to use two GPUs at the same time. The company is likely to use 7nm fabrication that makes these GPUs energy efficient compared to the first-gen ray-tracing GPUs.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Leaked Specifications

According to leaks, the RTX 3070 will offer 16GB of VRAM with 256bit memory bandwidth. It is speculated that the GPU will offer 3072 CUDA cores (48 streaming multiprocessors units), which is identical to the RTX 2080. Having a 256bit bus allows the brand to offer VRAM of up to 16GB, which was limited to 8GB on the RTX 2080. Having video memory as high as 16GB might also drive up the overall price of the GPU.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Leaked Specifications

The RTX 3080 is likely to come with a 320bit bus/memory interface that allows the company to offer up to 20GB of DDR6 based VRAM. This GPU is expected to offer 60 streaming multiprocessors units with a total of 3840 CUDA cores.