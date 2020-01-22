ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nvidia RTX 3070, RTX 3080 Leaked Specifications Hint Up To 20GB VRAM

    By
    |

    Nvidia might announce its next-generation GPUs in the next few months. According to a leak, the new graphics cards will be based on Ampere architecture and are expected to be much faster compared to any of the GPUs that are currently available in the market.

    Nvidia RTX 3070, RTX 3080 Leaked Specifications Hint Up To 20GB VRAM

     

    As of now, two upcoming high-end Nvidia GPUs -- the Nvidia RTX 3070 (GA103) and the RTX 3080's (GA104) specifications have been leaked, hinting towards a huge leap in performance when compared to the RTX 20 series of GPUs. These GPUs are expected to offer a whopping 16GB and 20GB of DDR6 based VRAM, respectively.

    Bit More About Ampere Architecture

    Bit More About Ampere Architecture

    According to leaks, the Ampere architecture used on the upcoming Nvidia GPUs is like to offer improved rasterization and shading performance compared to the previous generation GPUs. Besides, this technology is also expected to improve the ray-tracing performance.

    GPUs based on Ampere architecture will use PCIe Gen 4.0 to offer higher bandwidth and they are likely to include support for NVLINK, which enables us to use two GPUs at the same time. The company is likely to use 7nm fabrication that makes these GPUs energy efficient compared to the first-gen ray-tracing GPUs.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Leaked Specifications
     

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Leaked Specifications

    According to leaks, the RTX 3070 will offer 16GB of VRAM with 256bit memory bandwidth. It is speculated that the GPU will offer 3072 CUDA cores (48 streaming multiprocessors units), which is identical to the RTX 2080. Having a 256bit bus allows the brand to offer VRAM of up to 16GB, which was limited to 8GB on the RTX 2080. Having video memory as high as 16GB might also drive up the overall price of the GPU.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Leaked Specifications

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Leaked Specifications

    The RTX 3080 is likely to come with a 320bit bus/memory interface that allows the company to offer up to 20GB of DDR6 based VRAM. This GPU is expected to offer 60 streaming multiprocessors units with a total of 3840 CUDA cores.

    First Gen And Second-Gen RTX GPUs Comparision

    GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (GA104)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (GA104)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (TU106)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (TU104)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (TU102)
    ArchitectureAmpereAmpereTuringTuringTuring
    Process7nm TSMC (Expected)7nm TSMC (Expected)12nm FinFET NVIDIA (TSMC)12nm FinFET (TSMC)12nm FinFET (TSMC)
    No Of Streaming Multiprocessor Units4860364872
    No CUDA Cores3072 CCs3840 CCs2304 CCs3072 CCs4608 CCs
    Memory Size And Type8/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR611 GB GDDR6
    Memory Bus256-bit (Expected)320-bit (Expected)256-bit256-bit320-bit
    Memory Speed16 Gbps (Expected)16 Gbps (Expected)14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
    Memory Bandwidth512 GB/s (Expected)640 GB/s (Expected)448 GB/s448 GB/s640 GB/s
    Launch20202020201820182018

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: NVIDIA news gpu gaming

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue