Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti GPU Review: Performance like a Titan without breaking a sweat

Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti Founder's Edition specifications

Architecture: Pascal

CUDA Cores: 2432

Frame Buffer: 8GB GDDR5

Memory speed: 8 Gbps

Clock speed (boost): 1683 MHz

Clock speed (base): 1607 MHz

Memory Interface: 256 bit

Microsoft DirectX: 12 API with feature level 12_1

Open GL: 4.5

Bus support: PCIe 3.0 slot

Maximum Display resolution: 7680x4320@60Hz

I/O: 3x Display port 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, DL-DVI

HDCP: 2.2

TDP: 180W via 8 Pin connector

Salient features of the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti

VR Ready

Supports Nvidia GSync

Supports Nvidia SLI (SLI HB Bridge)

Supports Vulkan API

Supports Nvidia Ansel

Specifications comparison with the GTX 1060, 1060 Ti, 1070, 1070 Ti, and 1080.

As one can clearly see that the Nvidia GTX 1080 is a much superior graphics card in terms of specification. However, the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti is no slouch either. The Nvidia 1070 Ti is just a step behind the 1080 moniker. In this list, we have not included the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti, as it is a beast and these GPUs are no match either in terms of price or performance.

If you are considering to build a custom gaming RIG with a 1080p or a 2K gaming setup then you won't notice a difference in the gameplay on either Nvidia GTX 1080 or the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti. However, do note that the GTX 1080 has 8 GB GDDR5x memory, whereas the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti has an 8 GB GDDR4 memory. This makes the GTX 1080 a slightly better choice, but surely it also comes at an expense of higher price tag. The same goes for the CUDA cores and clock speed. The Nvidia GTX 1080 has 2560 CUDA cores, whereas the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti has 2432 CUDA cores. It is once again a question of budget.

In terms of connectivity, both GTX 1070 Ti and the GTX 1080 have similar I/O ports with 3 Display 1.4 ports, 1 HDMI 2.0 port, and a single DL-DVI port.

System specifications

We used a custom built PC, that comprises some of the best available internals. The PC is based on the 7th Gen Core i7-7700 Quad-core CPU with 8 hyper-threads with a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz, which goes up to 4.2 on Turbo Boost with 16 GB LPDDR4x Kingston HyperX RAM (8 GB X 2) and a 128 GB SSD and a 1 GB hard disc with 7500 rpm.

We used an Acer Predator 35-inch curved monitor which supports Nvidia G-Sync with a 200 Hz refresh rate. The monitor comes with an IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution (2560 x 1080px).

Performance

We tested out a couple of GPU benchmarks and played some intensive games at both FHD (1920 x 1080px) and FHD+ (2560 x 1080px) to get an idea about the power that the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti adorns.

On the benchmark side of the story, we got some interesting results (which I was expecting). Do note that, I kept the card untouched (no tweaking of clock speed or memory) to make this review relevant for the end-users, who do not like to fiddle around the card.

Benchmark

On Unigine Heaven Benchmark 4.0, I ran tests more than three times on different settings and I chose to post the least scores that I observed on each of the tests. I basically ran the GPU benchmark test on FHD and FHD+ resolution by enabling and disabling the tessellation. As one can clearly see, when the tessellation is turned on the scores do drop a bit, which is expected and also do note that the performance did take a hit when I switched the resolution from FHD to FHD+. The maximum FPS that I recorded on FHD resolution was 125.4fps and the maximum FPS that I recorded on the FHD+ setting is 100.2.

It’s all about the FPS

This makes a point that any game can run at 90fps on the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti GPU. As benchmarks always don't tell the entire story, we did play some popular gaming titles and the result and I was impressed with the way the card handled any games which I through at it. To start with the Far Cry 3, I got a frame rate of 110fps+ at all the time. The GTA V also ran smoothly with a constant frame rate of 90+ fps at all the time. We played NFS Racing game and the results were similar as well.

It looks like the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti GPU can handle any games at 1080p and 2K with 60+ fps at all the time without any issue.

Temperature variations

We were also impressed with the thermal performance of the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti. Never ever, the card went above 83-degree centigrade (even when I ran the GPU benchmark tool for more than 5 times in a single shot. This confirms, that the Founder's Edition has an impressive thermal solution.