Nvidia RTX 2080 3DMark results leaked online: Performs 30% better than GTX 1080

Nvidia RTX 2080 3DMark results

Nvidia has started to distribute the RTX 2080 GPU to select reviewers. A reviewer could have leaked the leaked benchmark results. According to the benchmark, the system has the following specifications. According to the leak, the Nvidia RTX 2080 scores 10,147 points on Spy 1.0 and 10,659 points on graphics scores.

In comparison, the GTX 1080 scores 7108 points and a graphics score of 6961 points. So, even in benchmark scores, the RTX 2080 is ahead of the GTX 1080. However, the benchmark scores of the RTX 2080 have been removed from the 3DMarks database.

Test Rig

This test was made on a test rig with the Intel Core i7-8700K processor with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and RTX 2080 GPU with a memory clock of 7000 MHz and a core clock speed of 1875 MHz. So, the GPU was indeed paired with the latest 8th gen Core i7 processor.

Conclusion

From the leaked 3DMark benchmark results, it is evident that the Nvidia RTX series of GPUs does have the edge over the Nvidia GTX 10 series of GPUs, that too with a difference of more than 3000 points.

However, regarding pricing the Nvidia RTX 2080 costs Rs 68,500 and the Nvidia GTX 1080 costs Rs 45,000 in India for the Founder's Edition.