NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 up for pre-order: Price, specifications and more

Variants and pricing

According to PNY's listing, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080 are priced slightly more than the GTX 1080 Ti and the GTX 1080. According to the listing, the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080 will be priced at $1000 and $800, respectively. Whereas the GTX 1080 Ti and the GTX 1080 retails for $899 and $699, respectively with a mear $100 price increase across the models. These prices are for the overclocked edition which comes with the model number XLRB with a triple fan system.

However, after the official launch of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080, the 1080 Ti and 1080 might receive a permanent price cut.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 Features

Real-Time Ray Tracing

NVIDIA GeForce Experience

6x Performance of Previous Generations

NVIDIA Ansel

NVIDIA Highlights

NVIDIA G-SYNCTM-Compatible

Game Ready Drivers

Microsoft DirectX 12 API, Vulkan API, OpenGL 4/5

DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b

Designed for USB Type-C and virtual link

HDCP 2.2

NVIDIA GPU Boost

VR Ready

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 specifications

These specifications are according to PNY listing