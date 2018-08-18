NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 up for pre-order: Price, specifications and more

Related Articles
- GeForce Gaming Celebration by NVIDIA at Gamescom 2018: Live streaming and registration
-
- Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 GPUs leaked online with up to 11 GB GDDR6 Memory
- Nvidia might reveal the GeForce RTX 2080 at Gamescom
- NVIDIA unveils Qudro GPUs based on Turing architecture
- Nvidia might launch the GTX 1180 with 16GB LPDDR6 memory at Gamescom 2018
- Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti GPU Review: Performance like a Titan without breaking a sweat
t is almost confirmed that Nvidia is launching the next generation GPUs at Gamescom 2018 in Germany as the two high-end GPUs from Nvidia are already available for pre-order from PNY, the one of the custom GPU manufacturer along with the pricing details of these GPUs.
Here are the complete details on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs from Nvidia with respect to pricing and specifications based on PNY pre-order listing leak. These specifications are in-line with the previous leak in terms of specifications.
Variants and pricing
According to PNY's listing, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080 are priced slightly more than the GTX 1080 Ti and the GTX 1080. According to the listing, the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080 will be priced at $1000 and $800, respectively. Whereas the GTX 1080 Ti and the GTX 1080 retails for $899 and $699, respectively with a mear $100 price increase across the models. These prices are for the overclocked edition which comes with the model number XLRB with a triple fan system.
However, after the official launch of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080, the 1080 Ti and 1080 might receive a permanent price cut.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 Features
- Real-Time Ray Tracing
- NVIDIA GeForce Experience
- 6x Performance of Previous Generations
- NVIDIA Ansel
- NVIDIA Highlights
- NVIDIA G-SYNCTM-Compatible
- Game Ready Drivers
- Microsoft DirectX 12 API, Vulkan API, OpenGL 4/5
- DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b
- Designed for USB Type-C and virtual link
- HDCP 2.2
- NVIDIA GPU Boost
- VR Ready
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 specifications
These specifications are according to PNY listing
|PNY NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti
|PNY NVIDIA RTX 2080
|CUDA Cores
|4352
|2944
|Core Clock
|1350 MHz
|1515
|Boost Clock
|1545 MHz
|1710 MHz
|Memory Amount
|11GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Interface
|352-BIT
|256-BIT
|Memory Bandwidth
|616 GBPs
|448 GBPs
|TDP
|285 W
|285 W
|SLI
|NVLink 2-way
|NVLink 2-way
|Multi-Screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Max Resolution
|7680 × 4320 @60Hz (Digital)
|7680 × 4320 @60Hz (Digital)
|Power Input
|2 x 8-pin
|1x 6-ppin 1x 8-pin
|Bus Type
|PCI Express 3.0
|PCI Express 3.0