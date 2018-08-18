ENGLISH

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 up for pre-order: Price, specifications and more

RTX 1080 Ti might cost Rs 70,000 in India

    t is almost confirmed that Nvidia is launching the next generation GPUs at Gamescom 2018 in Germany as the two high-end GPUs from Nvidia are already available for pre-order from PNY, the one of the custom GPU manufacturer along with the pricing details of these GPUs.

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 up for pre-order: Price, specs

    Here are the complete details on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs from Nvidia with respect to pricing and specifications based on PNY pre-order listing leak. These specifications are in-line with the previous leak in terms of specifications.

    Variants and pricing

    According to PNY's listing, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080 are priced slightly more than the GTX 1080 Ti and the GTX 1080. According to the listing, the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080 will be priced at $1000 and $800, respectively. Whereas the GTX 1080 Ti and the GTX 1080 retails for $899 and $699, respectively with a mear $100 price increase across the models. These prices are for the overclocked edition which comes with the model number XLRB with a triple fan system.

    However, after the official launch of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 2080, the 1080 Ti and 1080 might receive a permanent price cut.

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 Features

     

    • Real-Time Ray Tracing
    • NVIDIA GeForce Experience
    • 6x Performance of Previous Generations
    • NVIDIA Ansel
    • NVIDIA Highlights
    • NVIDIA G-SYNCTM-Compatible
    • Game Ready Drivers
    • Microsoft DirectX 12 API, Vulkan API, OpenGL 4/5
    • DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b
    • Designed for USB Type-C and virtual link
    • HDCP 2.2
    • NVIDIA GPU Boost
    • VR Ready

     

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 specifications

    These specifications are according to PNY listing

     PNY NVIDIA RTX 2080 TiPNY NVIDIA RTX 2080
     CUDA Cores43522944
    Core Clock1350 MHz1515
    Boost Clock1545 MHz1710 MHz
    Memory Amount11GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
    Memory Interface352-BIT256-BIT
    Memory Bandwidth616 GBPs448 GBPs
    TDP285 W285 W
    SLINVLink 2-wayNVLink 2-way
    Multi-ScreenYesYes
    Max Resolution7680 × 4320 @60Hz (Digital)7680 × 4320 @60Hz (Digital)
    Power Input2 x 8-pin1x 6-ppin 1x 8-pin
    Bus TypePCI Express 3.0PCI Express 3.0

    Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
