Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 GPUs leaked online with up to 11 GB GDDR6 Memory

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti specifications

According to the leaked image, the MSI RTX 2080 Ti will come with next generation GDDR6 memory, which offers faster graphics performance compared to the current generation GDDR5x found on the GTX 1080 Ti. The RTX 2080 Ti is expected to offer up to 11 GB of GDDR6 memory and the custom MSI setup will come with triple fan setup utilizing the MSI's Twin Frozr cooler technology.

The leaked image also confirms that the GPU will support complete RGB lighting modification. Coming back to the cooling system, the RTX 2018 Ti has a triple fan setup with a big fan on the middle accompanied by moderate fans on either side.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 specs

Just like the RTX 1080 Ti, the MSI version of the RTX 2080 will come with a triple fan setup along with the RGB lighting. In terms of video memory, the RTX 2080 is equipped is equipped with 6 GB of GDDR6 V-Memory and is expected to cost significantly less than the RTX 2080 Ti counterpart.

Price range

According to the leaks and renders, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 are expected to be priced similar to the GTX 1080 Ti and GTX 1080, respectively. However, in terms of performance, the 2080 Ti and 2080 will offer 2.5x more performance than the Nvidia Titan V with an overclock frequency of up to 2.5 GHz. These new chipsets will be based on Turing architecture, which can offer up to 16 TFLOPS of performance, whereas the Titan V with Pascal architecture can offer a maximum performance of 13 TFLOPS.

Just like the original series, the company is expected to launch NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2050 (Ti), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, and, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.