Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 GPUs leaked online with up to 11 GB GDDR6 Memory

Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti could offer 2.5x faster processing power than the Nvidia GTX Titan V

By:

Related Articles

    It looks like Nvidia might launch the RGTX 2000 series of graphics cards as the successor to the GTX 1000 series GPUs. According to a leak, companies like MSI is already working on the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti GPUs with up to 11 GB of GDDR6 V-Memory.

    Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 GPUs leaked online with 11GB GDDR6 Memory

    Here are the complete details on the upcoming flagship class GPUs from Nvidia, which can easily handle even 4K gaming at 240 Hz with ease. As of now, we have the specifications of the RTX 2080 and the RTX 2080 Ti GPUs from third party vendor MSI.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti specifications

    According to the leaked image, the MSI RTX 2080 Ti will come with next generation GDDR6 memory, which offers faster graphics performance compared to the current generation GDDR5x found on the GTX 1080 Ti. The RTX 2080 Ti is expected to offer up to 11 GB of GDDR6 memory and the custom MSI setup will come with triple fan setup utilizing the  MSI's Twin Frozr cooler technology.

    The leaked image also confirms that the GPU will support complete RGB lighting modification. Coming back to the cooling system, the RTX 2018 Ti has a triple fan setup with a big fan on the middle accompanied by moderate fans on either side.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 specs

    Just like the RTX 1080 Ti, the MSI version of the RTX 2080 will come with a triple fan setup along with the RGB lighting. In terms of video memory, the RTX 2080 is equipped is equipped with 6 GB of GDDR6 V-Memory and is expected to cost significantly less than the RTX 2080 Ti counterpart.

    Price range

    According to the leaks and renders, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 are expected to be priced similar to the GTX 1080 Ti and GTX 1080, respectively. However, in terms of performance, the 2080 Ti and 2080 will offer 2.5x more performance than the Nvidia Titan V with an overclock frequency of up to 2.5 GHz. These new chipsets will be based on Turing architecture, which can offer up to 16 TFLOPS of performance, whereas the Titan V with Pascal architecture can offer a maximum performance of 13 TFLOPS.

    Just like the original series, the company is expected to launch NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2050 (Ti), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, and, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

    GPU Name Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
    Architecture Turing Turing Turing Turing Turing
    Process 12nm NFF 12nm NFF 12nm NFF 12nm NFF 12nm NFF
    CUDA Cores 1344-1664 1664-2048 2560-2880 3072 4608
    Cache     3MB L2  3MB L2 6MB L2
    Memory 4GB GDDR5 5GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 11 GB GDDR6
    Speed 8Gbps 12Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps 16Gbps
    Interface 128-bit 192-bit 224-bit 256-bit 384-bit
    Bandwidth 128GB/s 288GB/s 392GB/s 448GB/s 672GB/s
    TDP   150W 180W 201W 250W
    Price $150 $300 $400 $600 $800
    Launch Nov-18 Oct-18 Sep-18 Aug-18 Aug-18

