NVIDIA Ampere Architecture Explained - 2nd Generation Ray Tracing For Masses

What's New?

The NVIDIA RTX IO technology offers rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating input/output performance by up to 100x compared with hard drives and traditional storage APIs. It uses Microsoft's new DirectStorage for WindowsAPI and offloads dozens of CPU cores' worth of work to the RTX GPU, improving frame rates and enabling near-instantaneous game loading.



When it comes to video memory, all three graphics cards are using GDDR6X, which is the world's fastest video memory with a peak data transfer rate of 1TB/s system memory bandwidth for graphics card applications. And these GPUs are based on the 8N NVIDIA custom process from Samsung, offering higher transistor density and efficiency.

New RTX Games Are Here

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game is finally getting the RTX treatment, and the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also a ray-tracing ready AAA title. In addition to these, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, and Watch Dogs: Legion will also support real-time ray-tracing.



Gaming titles like Boundary, Bright Memory Infinite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Ready or Not, Scavengers and Watch Dogs: Legion will get DLSS support, and one can run some of these games at 8K resolution using the newly launched GPUs (RTX 3090).

Three New Core Technologies

NVIDIA Reflex is a new technology that optimizes system latency to improve gaming, especially on online titles. One can use the NVIDIA Reflex Low-Latency Mode on some of the popular games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Valorant to reduce the latency of up to 50 percent.



Gaming display manufacturers like ASUS, Logitech, Razer, and SteelSeries will launch monitors with a 360Hz refresh rate and an integrated Reflex Latency Analyzer. Measuring the system latency was one of the pain points for the gamers and it did require equipment that cost over $7000 to do so. With NVIDIA Reflex technology, it is now easy and affordable to measure latency.



NVIDIA Broadcast is a new solution from the company for game streamers. The company claims that NVIDIA Broadcast technology can enhance the quality of microphones and webcams with RTX-accelerated AI effects, such as audio noise removal, virtual background effects, and webcam auto frame.



Using NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima, users can create characters, add high-fidelity physics and face and voice animation, and publish film-quality cinematics using the rendering power of their RTX 30 Series GPU and interested people can sign-up for the same from NVIDIA official website.