What is Nvidia DLSS and why it is important in Ray Tracing?
DLSS = Deep Learning Super Sampling
With Nvidia GeForce RTX series of GPUs, Nvidia has introduced so many technological innovations with respect o graphics rendering to offer cinematic quality gaming on PCs and laptops. Ray Tracing and DLSS are the essential features of an RTX GPU, which will further enhance the GPU rending skills of the graphics card.
You can find every bit of information about the Realme Time Raytracing or DRX, and in this piece let us learn a bit more about the DLSS, which is a great technology, especially for entry-level RTX GPUs.
What is DLSS?
DLSS means Deep Learning and Super Sampling. Deep Learning is a fancy word for machine learning using AI to enhance the graphics rendering experience, and the GPU learn the pattern of resource usage, and it gets better as the time passes by.
There are already a lot of games that do support Super-Sampling, which will render a scene at a higher resolution, compared to the native resolution of your monitor. Ex: if you have a 1080p monitor, then, the game GPU will render the image at 2K or 4K resolution, then tone it down to 1080p, which results in much-improved image quality with high-amount of details.
Turning on DLSS on some entry-level GPUs might decrease the overall frame-rate of the game, as an entry-level GPU might not be sufficient to render games like the Shadow of the Tomb Rider or the Battlefield V at 4K, which is one of the significant disadvantages of Super-Sampling. However, with DLSS, the GPU will generate an identical frame to double the frame-rate of the game, offering high-quality graphics at a higher frame rate.
Nvidia suggests that DLSS will not be useful where the frame rate of the game is above 60fps, as the GPUs frame rending time is shorter than the DLSS frame rending time.
DLSS will be useful on those GPUs with high-GPU workload (lower frame rate with full-capacity GPU rendering), and Nvidia does not suggest the usage of DLSS where the game is already offering 60fps. DLSS will be useful, especially while playing games at 2K or 4K resolution, as it will boost the performance of the game using AI.
Games that support DLSS
- Ark: Survival Evolved from Studio Wildcard
- Atomic Heart from Mundfish
- Dauntless from Phoenix Labs
- Final Fantasy XV from Square Enix
- Fractured Lands from Unbroken Studios
- Hitman 2 from IO Interactive/Warner Bros.
- Islands of Nyne from Define Human Studios
- Justice from NetEase
- JX3 from Kingsoft
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds from PUBG Corp.
- Remnant: From the Ashes from Arc Games
- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass from Croteam/Devolver Digital
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix/Eidos-Montréal/Crystal Dynamics/Nixxes
- The Forge Arena from Freezing Raccoon Studios
- We Happy Few from Compulsion Games / Gearbox