List of games that support Ray Tracing and DLSS on Nvidia RTX Platform: Gamescom 2018

Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti are the latest GPUs from the company based on the new Turing Architecture. These new GPUs from Nvidia can offer better graphical performance compared to the latest generation Nvidia GTX 1000 series of graphics cards.

The Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti GPUs are priced at $499 (35,000), $699 (Rs 49,000), and $999 (Rs 70,000) and these graphics cards will be available for pre-order from 20th of September. Do note that the Founders Editions will cost $100 more than the standard GPUs, which also comes with a slightly bumped up frequency.

These new graphics cards from Nvidia comes with Real-time tracing, which was previously used in making motion pictures and also comes with a bunch of AI capabilities to improve the overall performance of these cards. These new graphics cards also incorporate DLSS technology, which will improve the in-game experience with the help of deep learning and artificial intelligence.

List of games that support Ray Tracing Assetto Corsa Competizione from Kunos Simulazioni/505 Games

Atomic Heart from Mundfish

Battlefield V from EA/DICE

Control from Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Enlisted from Gaijin Entertainment/Darkflow Software

Justice from NetEase

JX3 from Kingsoft

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games

Metro Exodus from 4A Games

ProjectDH from Nexon's devCAT Studio

Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix/Eidos-Montréal/Crystal Dynamics/Nixxes List of games that support Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) Ark: Survival Evolved from Studio Wildcard

Atomic Heart from Mundfish

Dauntless from Phoenix Labs

Final Fantasy XV from Square Enix

Fractured Lands from Unbroken Studios

Hitman 2 from IO Interactive/Warner Bros.

Islands of Nyne from Define Human Studios

Justice from NetEase

JX3 from Kingsoft

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds from PUBG Corp.

Remnant: From the Ashes from Arc Games

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass from Croteam/Devolver Digital

Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix/Eidos-Montréal/Crystal Dynamics/Nixxes

The Forge Arena from Freezing Raccoon Studios

We Happy Few from Compulsion Games / Gearbox Conclusion As these graphics cards will come to the mainstream, more and more gaming titles are expected to support Ray Tracing and DLSS to offer cinematic level gaming experience.