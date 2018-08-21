ENGLISH

List of games that support Ray Tracing and DLSS on Nvidia RTX Platform: Gamescom 2018

Ray Tracing technology was originally used in making feature films.

    Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti are the latest GPUs from the company based on the new Turing Architecture. These new GPUs from Nvidia can offer better graphical performance compared to the latest generation Nvidia GTX 1000 series of graphics cards.

    The Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti GPUs are priced at $499 (35,000), $699 (Rs 49,000), and $999 (Rs 70,000) and these graphics cards will be available for pre-order from 20th of September. Do note that the Founders Editions will cost $100 more than the standard GPUs, which also comes with a slightly bumped up frequency.

    These new graphics cards from Nvidia comes with Real-time tracing, which was previously used in making motion pictures and also comes with a bunch of AI capabilities to improve the overall performance of these cards. These new graphics cards also incorporate DLSS technology, which will improve the in-game experience with the help of deep learning and artificial intelligence.

    List of games that support Ray Tracing

    • Assetto Corsa Competizione from Kunos Simulazioni/505 Games
    • Atomic Heart from Mundfish
    • Battlefield V from EA/DICE
    • Control from Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
    • Enlisted from Gaijin Entertainment/Darkflow Software
    • Justice from NetEase
    • JX3 from Kingsoft
    • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games
    • Metro Exodus from 4A Games
    • ProjectDH from Nexon's devCAT Studio
    • Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix/Eidos-Montréal/Crystal Dynamics/Nixxes

    List of games that support Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS)

    • Ark: Survival Evolved from Studio Wildcard
    • Atomic Heart from Mundfish
    • Dauntless from Phoenix Labs
    • Final Fantasy XV from Square Enix
    • Fractured Lands from Unbroken Studios
    • Hitman 2 from IO Interactive/Warner Bros.
    • Islands of Nyne from Define Human Studios
    • Justice from NetEase
    • JX3 from Kingsoft
    • Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds from PUBG Corp.
    • Remnant: From the Ashes from Arc Games
    • Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass from Croteam/Devolver Digital
    • Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix/Eidos-Montréal/Crystal Dynamics/Nixxes
    • The Forge Arena from Freezing Raccoon Studios
    • We Happy Few from Compulsion Games / Gearbox

    Conclusion

    As these graphics cards will come to the mainstream, more and more gaming titles are expected to support Ray Tracing and DLSS to offer cinematic level gaming experience.

