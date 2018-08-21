ENGLISH

Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, 2080 Ti officially announced: Price starts at Rs 35,000

RTX means Real-Time Ray Tracing.

    At the Gamescom 2018, Nvidia has launched its next-generation graphics cards in Germany with the new architecture. As of now, the company has launched three new graphics card under Nvidia RTX 2000 series at different price points. The Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti GPUs will replace the last generation Nvidia GTX 1070, 1080, and 1080 Ti graphics cards, respectively.

    Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, 2080 Ti officially announced

    Price and availability (for Founders edition)

    • Nvidia RTX 2070 $499 (Rs 35,000) Yet to be announced
    • Nvidia RTX 2080 $699 (Rs 49,000) September 20th
    • Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti $999 (Rs 70,000) September 20th
    • These prices are less than the leaked prices of these graphics cards. According to a leak, the RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti were expected to cost $599, $799, and $1199, respectively.

    Features

    The RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti are the first set of consumer-level graphics cards based on Turning architecture. All three cards now support real-time ray tracing to offer improved rendering and lighting technique over the last generation graphics cards from Nvidia.

    Ray Tracing technology was initially used in the film industry to create visual effects, which requires high-computational power is now being offered in consumer level graphics cards. These new series of graphics cards from Nvidia also comes with programmable shaders and artificial intelligence, which will improve the overall graphical computing performance of these graphics cards.

    As of now, there is no information on the launch of these graphics cards in India. However, as these graphics cards will be available from September in (US) the company is likely to launch these new cards in India at the same time. However, in terms of pricing these graphics cards will cost more in India compared to the US pricing.

    NVIDIA RTX 2070

    Spec

    RTX 2070 FE

    RTX 2070

    GTX 1070 FE





    Architecture

    Turing

    Turing

    Pascal

    CUDA cores

    2304


    1920

    Boost frequency

    1710 MHz (OC)

    1620 MHz

    1683 MHz

    V-RAM

    8 GB GDDR6

    8 GB GDDR6

    8 GB GDDR5

    Memory speed

    14 Gbps

    14 Gbps

    8 Gbps

    Price

    $499 (Rs 35,000)


    $399 (Rs 28,000)

     

    NVIDIA RTX 2080

    Spec

    RTX 2080 FE

    RTX 2080

    GTX 1080 FE





    Architecture

    Turing

    Turing

    Pascal

    CUDA cores

    2944


    2560

    Boost frequency

    1800 MHz (OC)

    1710 MHz

    1733 MHz

    V-RAM

    8 GB GDDR6

    8 GB GDDR6

    8 GB GDDR5X

    Memory speed

    14 Gbps

    14 Gbps

    10 Gbps

    Price

    $699 (Rs 49,000)


    $549 (Rs 39,000)

     

    NVIDIA RTX 2080 TI

    Spec

    RTX 2080 Ti FE

    RTX 2080 Ti

    GTX 1080 Ti FE





    Architecture

    Turing

    Turing

    Pascal

    CUDA cores

    4352


    3584

    Boost frequency

    1635 MHz (OC)

    1545 MHz

    1582 MHz

    V-Ram

    11 GB GDDR6

    11 GB GDDR6

    11 GB GDDR5X

    Memory speed

    14 Gbps

    14 Gbps

    11 Gbps

    Price

    $999 (Rs 70,000)


    $699 (Rs 49,000)

    Note: FE = Founders Edition

