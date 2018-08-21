Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, 2080 Ti officially announced: Price starts at Rs 35,000

At the Gamescom 2018, Nvidia has launched its next-generation graphics cards in Germany with the new architecture. As of now, the company has launched three new graphics card under Nvidia RTX 2000 series at different price points. The Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti GPUs will replace the last generation Nvidia GTX 1070, 1080, and 1080 Ti graphics cards, respectively.

Price and availability (for Founders edition)

Nvidia RTX 2070 $499 (Rs 35,000) Yet to be announced

Nvidia RTX 2080 $699 (Rs 49,000) September 20th

Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti $999 (Rs 70,000) September 20th

These prices are less than the leaked prices of these graphics cards. According to a leak, the RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti were expected to cost $599, $799, and $1199, respectively.

Features

The RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti are the first set of consumer-level graphics cards based on Turning architecture. All three cards now support real-time ray tracing to offer improved rendering and lighting technique over the last generation graphics cards from Nvidia.

Ray Tracing technology was initially used in the film industry to create visual effects, which requires high-computational power is now being offered in consumer level graphics cards. These new series of graphics cards from Nvidia also comes with programmable shaders and artificial intelligence, which will improve the overall graphical computing performance of these graphics cards.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of these graphics cards in India. However, as these graphics cards will be available from September in (US) the company is likely to launch these new cards in India at the same time. However, in terms of pricing these graphics cards will cost more in India compared to the US pricing.

NVIDIA RTX 2070

Spec RTX 2070 FE RTX 2070 GTX 1070 FE







Architecture Turing Turing Pascal CUDA cores 2304

1920 Boost frequency 1710 MHz (OC) 1620 MHz 1683 MHz V-RAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR5 Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 8 Gbps Price $499 (Rs 35,000)

$399 (Rs 28,000)

NVIDIA RTX 2080

Spec RTX 2080 FE RTX 2080 GTX 1080 FE







Architecture Turing Turing Pascal CUDA cores 2944

2560 Boost frequency 1800 MHz (OC) 1710 MHz 1733 MHz V-RAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR5X Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 10 Gbps Price $699 (Rs 49,000)

$549 (Rs 39,000)

NVIDIA RTX 2080 TI

Spec RTX 2080 Ti FE RTX 2080 Ti GTX 1080 Ti FE







Architecture Turing Turing Pascal CUDA cores 4352

3584 Boost frequency 1635 MHz (OC) 1545 MHz 1582 MHz V-Ram 11 GB GDDR6 11 GB GDDR6 11 GB GDDR5X Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 11 Gbps Price $999 (Rs 70,000)

$699 (Rs 49,000)

Note: FE = Founders Edition