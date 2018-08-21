Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, 2080 Ti officially announced: Price starts at Rs 35,000

Related Articles
At the Gamescom 2018, Nvidia has launched its next-generation graphics cards in Germany with the new architecture. As of now, the company has launched three new graphics card under Nvidia RTX 2000 series at different price points. The Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti GPUs will replace the last generation Nvidia GTX 1070, 1080, and 1080 Ti graphics cards, respectively.
Price and availability (for Founders edition)
- Nvidia RTX 2070 $499 (Rs 35,000) Yet to be announced
- Nvidia RTX 2080 $699 (Rs 49,000) September 20th
- Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti $999 (Rs 70,000) September 20th
- These prices are less than the leaked prices of these graphics cards. According to a leak, the RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti were expected to cost $599, $799, and $1199, respectively.
Features
The RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti are the first set of consumer-level graphics cards based on Turning architecture. All three cards now support real-time ray tracing to offer improved rendering and lighting technique over the last generation graphics cards from Nvidia.
Ray Tracing technology was initially used in the film industry to create visual effects, which requires high-computational power is now being offered in consumer level graphics cards. These new series of graphics cards from Nvidia also comes with programmable shaders and artificial intelligence, which will improve the overall graphical computing performance of these graphics cards.
As of now, there is no information on the launch of these graphics cards in India. However, as these graphics cards will be available from September in (US) the company is likely to launch these new cards in India at the same time. However, in terms of pricing these graphics cards will cost more in India compared to the US pricing.
NVIDIA RTX 2070
Spec
RTX 2070 FE
RTX 2070
GTX 1070 FE
Architecture
Turing
Turing
Pascal
CUDA cores
2304
1920
Boost frequency
1710 MHz (OC)
1620 MHz
1683 MHz
V-RAM
8 GB GDDR6
8 GB GDDR6
8 GB GDDR5
Memory speed
14 Gbps
14 Gbps
8 Gbps
Price
$499 (Rs 35,000)
$399 (Rs 28,000)
NVIDIA RTX 2080
Spec
RTX 2080 FE
RTX 2080
GTX 1080 FE
Architecture
Turing
Turing
Pascal
CUDA cores
2944
2560
Boost frequency
1800 MHz (OC)
1710 MHz
1733 MHz
V-RAM
8 GB GDDR6
8 GB GDDR6
8 GB GDDR5X
Memory speed
14 Gbps
14 Gbps
10 Gbps
Price
$699 (Rs 49,000)
$549 (Rs 39,000)
NVIDIA RTX 2080 TI
Spec
RTX 2080 Ti FE
RTX 2080 Ti
GTX 1080 Ti FE
Architecture
Turing
Turing
Pascal
CUDA cores
4352
3584
Boost frequency
1635 MHz (OC)
1545 MHz
1582 MHz
V-Ram
11 GB GDDR6
11 GB GDDR6
11 GB GDDR5X
Memory speed
14 Gbps
14 Gbps
11 Gbps
Price
$999 (Rs 70,000)
$699 (Rs 49,000)
Note: FE = Founders Edition