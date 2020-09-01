Just In
- 44 min ago NVIDIA Ampere Architecture Explained - 2nd Generation Ray Tracing For Masses
-
- 53 min ago NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, And RTX 3090; Everything You Should Know
- 4 hrs ago Vodafone Launches Rs. 109 And Rs. 169 Prepaid Packs; Offering Unlimited Calling For 20 Days
- 5 hrs ago BSNL Launches Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan With 24GB Data And 250 Minutes For Calling
Don't Miss
- News Proceedings over, Judge to start writing Babri Mosque demolition case verdict
- Movies Naseeruddin Shah Says He Is Not Proud Of His Directorial Debut Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
- Sports England should definitely tour Pakistan if it is safe to do so: new ECB chairman Watmore
- Finance GST Revenues Slip For Second Straight Month In August On Revenue Fall From Imports
- Lifestyle 5 Natural Ingredients Rich In Vitamin E That Can Help Your Hair Grow
- Automobiles Mahindra Bolero Invader Modified With A New Engine & More: A Three-Door Monster Truck
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In September 2020
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Vs RTX 3080 Vs RTX 3070 Comparision
NVIDIA officially launched three new GPUs based on the Ampere architecture with improved thermals and gaming performance when compared to the RTX 20 series of GPUs.
As a matter of fact, the most affordable RTX 30 series GPU -- the RTX 3070 can outperform the flagship RTX 2080 Ti and costs less than half the price. Here is a specs comparison between the three newly launched GPUs from NVIDIA.
The RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 are almost similar in terms of hardware technology, where both GPUs use GDDR6X video memory, whereas the RTX 3070 is based on GDDR6 video memory, similar to the RTX 20 series of GPUs. When it comes to physical appearance, the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080 are two-slot sized cards, whereas the RTX 3090 is a three-slot sized card and required a bigger cabinet. Here is an in-depth comparison between all three GPUs.
|NVIDIA GeForce
|RTX 3090
|RTX 3080
|RTX 3070
|Price In India
|Rs. 1,52,000
|Rs. 71,000
|Rs. 51,000
|CUDA Cores
|10496
|8704
|5888
|Boost Clock (GHz)
|1.7
|1.71
|1.73
|Standard Memory Configuration
|24GB GDDR6X
|10GB GDDR6X
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Interface Width
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|Maximum Digital Resolution
|7680x4320
|7680x4320
|7680x4320
|Standard Display Connectors
|HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
|HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
|HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
|Multi-Monitor Support
|4
|4
|4
|HDCP
|2.3
|2.3
|2.3
|Length
|12.3-inches (313 mm)
|11.2-inches (285 mm)
|9.5-inches (242 mm)
|Width
|5.4-inches (138 mm)
|4.4-inches (112 mm)
|4.4-inches (112 mm)
|Height
|3-Slots
|2-Slots
|2-Slots
|Maximum GPU Temperature (in C)
|93
|93
|93
|Graphics Card Power (W)
|350
|320
|220
|Recommended System Power (W)
|750
|750
|650
|Supplementary Power Connectors
|2x PCIe 8-pin
|2x PCIe 8-pin
|1x PCIe 8-pin
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,000
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
36,290
-
47,500
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999