    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Vs RTX 3080 Vs RTX 3070 Comparision

    NVIDIA officially launched three new GPUs based on the Ampere architecture with improved thermals and gaming performance when compared to the RTX 20 series of GPUs.

    As a matter of fact, the most affordable RTX 30 series GPU -- the RTX 3070 can outperform the flagship RTX 2080 Ti and costs less than half the price. Here is a specs comparison between the three newly launched GPUs from NVIDIA.

    The RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 are almost similar in terms of hardware technology, where both GPUs use GDDR6X video memory, whereas the RTX 3070 is based on GDDR6 video memory, similar to the RTX 20 series of GPUs. When it comes to physical appearance, the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080 are two-slot sized cards, whereas the RTX 3090 is a three-slot sized card and required a bigger cabinet. Here is an in-depth comparison between all three GPUs.

    NVIDIA GeForceRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070
    Price In IndiaRs. 1,52,000Rs. 71,000Rs. 51,000
    CUDA Cores1049687045888
    Boost Clock (GHz)1.71.711.73
    Standard Memory Configuration24GB GDDR6X10GB GDDR6X8GB GDDR6
    Memory Interface Width384-bit320-bit256-bit
    Maximum Digital Resolution7680x43207680x43207680x4320
    Standard Display ConnectorsHDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4aHDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4aHDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
    Multi-Monitor Support444
    HDCP2.32.32.3
    Length12.3-inches (313 mm)11.2-inches (285 mm)9.5-inches (242 mm)
    Width5.4-inches (138 mm)4.4-inches (112 mm)4.4-inches (112 mm)
    Height3-Slots2-Slots2-Slots
    Maximum GPU Temperature (in C)939393
    Graphics Card Power (W)350320220
    Recommended System Power (W)750750650
    Supplementary Power Connectors2x PCIe 8-pin2x PCIe 8-pin1x PCIe 8-pin

