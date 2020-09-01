NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Vs RTX 3080 Vs RTX 3070 Comparision Features oi-Vivek

NVIDIA officially launched three new GPUs based on the Ampere architecture with improved thermals and gaming performance when compared to the RTX 20 series of GPUs.

As a matter of fact, the most affordable RTX 30 series GPU -- the RTX 3070 can outperform the flagship RTX 2080 Ti and costs less than half the price. Here is a specs comparison between the three newly launched GPUs from NVIDIA.

The RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 are almost similar in terms of hardware technology, where both GPUs use GDDR6X video memory, whereas the RTX 3070 is based on GDDR6 video memory, similar to the RTX 20 series of GPUs. When it comes to physical appearance, the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080 are two-slot sized cards, whereas the RTX 3090 is a three-slot sized card and required a bigger cabinet. Here is an in-depth comparison between all three GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Price In India Rs. 1,52,000 Rs. 71,000 Rs. 51,000 CUDA Cores 10496 8704 5888 Boost Clock (GHz) 1.7 1.71 1.73 Standard Memory Configuration 24GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit Maximum Digital Resolution 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 Standard Display Connectors HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a Multi-Monitor Support 4 4 4 HDCP 2.3 2.3 2.3 Length 12.3-inches (313 mm) 11.2-inches (285 mm) 9.5-inches (242 mm) Width 5.4-inches (138 mm) 4.4-inches (112 mm) 4.4-inches (112 mm) Height 3-Slots 2-Slots 2-Slots Maximum GPU Temperature (in C) 93 93 93 Graphics Card Power (W) 350 320 220 Recommended System Power (W) 750 750 650 Supplementary Power Connectors 2x PCIe 8-pin 2x PCIe 8-pin 1x PCIe 8-pin

