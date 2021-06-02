Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti And 3070 Ti Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Zotac has officially multiple variants of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards in India. These new graphics cards were unveiled at Computex 2021, and are available via multiple board partners, including Zotac and Colorful. Unlike the Founders Edition, the Zotac branded RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti comes with different cooling solutions and configurations.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Price In India

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be available in two variants. The base model is known as the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity, retailing for Rs. 62,000, while the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo is priced at Rs. 75,000. Both models will go on sale from June 10 at 6:30 PM via partner sites.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Price In India

The Zotac branded RTX 3080 Ti is up for grabs in three iterations. The base model goes by the name Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Trinity and retails for Rs. 1,30,000. The same version with overclocking is available for Rs. 1,35,000. Lastly, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AMP Holo retails for Rs. 1,47,000, making it the most expensive version of the RTX 3080 Ti from Zotac.

All three variants will be on sale (possibly with limited stock) on partner sites on June 3, at 6:30. One of the reasons for the price difference between these variants is the cooling solution and features like HoloBlack design, and metal front plate, which is only available on the expensive iterations.

Do note that, the Founders Edition of the RTX 3080 Ti is priced at 1,22,000 and the RTX 3070 Ti costs Rs. 61,000. Hence, the price difference between the first-party and the third-party iteration isn't that far away. Most third-party GPUs do offer features like RGB lighting, while the FE versions offer a plain design.

If you are planning to fire up games at 4K resolution or more, then the RTX 3080 Ti is the graphics card to get. However, if you want to game at 1440p or a max of 4K resolution, the RTX 3070 Ti should be sufficient.

Buy RTX 3070 Ti /RTX 3080 Ti Here

Best Mobiles in India