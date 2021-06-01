Computex 2021: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti Announced News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA has officially unveiled two new high-performance graphics cards, -- the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti. The RTX 3080 Ti is the second most powerful consumer GPU that the company has ever launched, while the performance of the RTX 3070 Ti sits between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3070.

On top of this announcement, a few more games like DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Rainbow Six Siege now support real-time ray-tracing. And in total, 130 games support real-time ray-tracing. And the specifications of the RTX 3080 Ti corroborates with previous leaks and speculations.

RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti Features And Pricing

Like every other NVIDIA RTX 3000 series GPUs, the RTX 3080 Ti does support NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex. Similarly, the GPU also supports NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features. The company calls the RTX 3080 Ti the new flagship gaming GPU and will be available from June 3 in select markets for a starting price of $1199.

The NVIDIA GeForce 3070 Ti is the turbocharged version of the RTX 3070 and it claims to offer 1.5x more performance when compared to the RTX 2070 Super and up to 2x performance improvement when compared to GTX 1070 Ti. The RTX 3070 Ti costs just half that of the RTX 3080 Ti ($599) and will be available from June 10 via select channels.

The RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti will be available in the Founders edition and from various brands like Colorful, Asus, MSI, and more. Depending on the brand, the cooling and the power input pin will vary a bit. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti in India.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications

CUDA cores: 10240

Base Clock Speed: 1365

Boost Clock Speed: 1665

Base/Boost Clock (Turbo Model): 1365/1710

Memory: 12GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 384-bit

Graphics Card Power: 370W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Specifications

CUDA cores: 6144

Base Clock Speed: 1575

Boost Clock Speed: 1770

Base/Boost Clock (Turbo Model): 1575/1830

Memory: 8GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 256-bit

Graphics Card Power: 310W

