Nvidia RTX 2060 Super, 2070 Super, 2080 Super GPUs Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 34,890 News oi-Vivek

With an unexpected move, Nvidia has officially launched a new line of RTX GPUs called the Nvidia RTX Super, which cost indentical to the standard Nvidia RTX GPUs, but offers at least 15 improvement in the performance, thanks to new manufacturing process.

Nvidia GeForce Super Series Features And Specifications

In the new lineup of RTX Super Series GPUs, Nvidia RTX 2060 Super is the most affordable of the lot, which retails for $399 or Rs. 34,890, and offers up to 22% improved performance over the standard RTX 2060 GPU. If we compare to the last gen GTX GPUs, the RTX 2060 Super is more powerful than the GTX 1080. Unlike the standard RTX 2060, the RTX 2060 Super offers 8 GB of video memory, instead of 6 GB, which is again an added advantage.

The Nvidia RTX 2070 Super retails for $499 or Rs. 43,600 and offers up to 27% improved performance over the standard RTX 2070 GPU. The RTX 2070 Super GPU even outperforms the GTX 1080 Ti, the latest gen flagship GPU from Nvidia.

The Nvidia RTX 2080 Super is being the most powerful GPU of the lot, which offers a maxium memory speed of 15.5 Gbps and is faster than the Titan Xp. The RTX 2080 Super retails for $699 or Rs. 61,400.

Nvidia RTX Super Series GPU Availability In India

The RTX 2060 Super and the RTX 2070 Super will be available in India from July 9, whereas, the most powerful RTX 2080 will go on sale from July 23 from Nvidia official websites. Do note that the above mentioned prices are for the FE (Founders Edition) of the RTX Super series GPUs.

Nvidia RTX Super Series GPUs Launch Offer

As a part of launch offer, Nvidia is bundling free games worth $90 or Rs. 5,000 (Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood) for those who buy the RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, or the RTX 2080 Super, starting from July 9.

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the PC business at NVIDIA said

The ecosystem driving real-time ray tracing is immense -- tens of millions of GPUs, industry standard APIs, leading game engines and an all-star roster of game franchises. This killer lineup of SUPER GPUs delivers even more performance for demanding PC gamers and ensures that they’re prepared for the coming wave of real-time ray tracing blockbusters.

Our View On The RTX Super Serie GPUs

If you are planning to buy the RTX series of GPUs, then just hold for a few days, as the all new Nvidia GeForce RTX Super series of GPUs offer better performance for almost similar pricing. This is a great time to buy games that supports Real Time Ray Tracing, and GPUs, that are designed to ray trace in real time.

