NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti To Launch On May 31?

NVIDIA might launch yet another high-performance graphics card -- the RTX 3080 Ti on May 31 As expected, the RTX 3080 Ti will outperform the RTX 3080 and is likely to match the performance of the RTX 3090 while costing a lot less than the most powerful consumer graphics card from NVIDIA.

The company has now teased the launch of a new RTX product on May 31th, which is expected to be the RTX 3080 Ti and is likely to go on sale on June 4. Again, this will be an online event, and NVIDIA is likely to showcase the prowess newest graphics card. Just like the RTX 3090, the RTX 3080 should also be able to drive select titles with up to 8K resolution.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Specifications

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti will have 12GB DDR6x video memory, just like the RTX 3080. Do note that, the RTX 3090 offers 24GB of DDR6x video memory, making it one of the fastest consumer-end graphics cards. According to leaks, the RTX 3080 Ti is said to feature 80 Multiprocessors (SM) with 10240 CUDA cores.

The graphics card comes with a base frequency of 1.67/1.69 GHz with the video memory clocked at 19 Gbps and a 384-bit memory bus controller. Given there is a huge demand for the high-end graphics card from both the gaming and mining community, launching a new GPU could give more opportunity to the users who want to grab the latest graphics card.

According to leaked benchmarks, the RTX 3080 Ti has scored 238603 points on the Geekbench CUDA benchmark, surpassing the performance of the RTX 3080 by a huge margin. In comparison, the RTX 3090 ha scored 239003, which is almost similar to the score posted by the RTX 3090 on the CUDA benchmark.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Expected Price

The RTX 3080 comes with an MSRP of $699, while the RTX 3090 costs $1499, making it the most expensive consumer graphics card. Given these prices, the RTX 3080 Ti is expected to cost around $1000 and is likely to carry a retail price of around $899 or $999. Do note that, some third-party vendors have already listed RTX 3080 Ti for a whopping $2700, and that could be the price one might have to pay to get this card as early as possible.

