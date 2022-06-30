NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Goes Official

NVIDIA has officially launched yet another entry-level graphics card -- the RTX 1630. This is currently the most affordable desktop GPU that is officially listed on NVIDIA's official website, and it is a downgraded version of the GTX 1650, which was launched back in 2019.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 comes with 4GB GDDR6 video memory with 512 CUDA cores with a base clock speed of 1740MHz, and a boost clock speed of 1785. The latest NVIDIA GPU uses a 64-bit memory interface and does not have any dedicated ray-tracing cores or tensor cores.

Like the rest of the GTX 16 series GPUs, the GTX 1630 is based on Turing architecture and comes with PCIe Gen 3 support. When it comes to connectivity, the GTX 1630 offers an HDMI 2.0b port, a DL-DVI-D port, and a DP 1.4a port, allowing users to connect all sorts of monitors with the GTX 1630 GPU.

Should You Get GTX 1630?

As per the official website, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 carries an MSRP of $169.99 or Rs. 13,417. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000 in India and should be available via online and offline channels.

Unlike some of the high-end RTX 30 series of GPUs, there is no reference version of the GTX 1630, and one has to get it from partners like Colorful. Colorful currently offers the GTX 1630 in the Colorful NB series with a two-slot heat sink design and a dual-tone finish.

If you are looking for a new budget graphics card, then we recommend you to get a GPU from the RTX 30 or even RTX 20 series. The GPUs prices are going down drastically, and it does not make any sense to get a basic graphics card like the GTX 1630, which might not even offer 60fps on modern AAA titles at the highest graphics settings.

However, if you are building a budget PC and looking for a cheap graphics card, then you can consider something like the GTX 1650, which currently retails for around Rs. 20,000 and is widely available in both online and offline markets.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles