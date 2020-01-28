Nvidia GeForce 1650i, 1650 Super Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Nvidia GeForce 1650 graphics cards have been spotted on Geekbench. These cards are expected to get featured quite sooner on the laptops, to provide ultra-smooth gaming experience. The graphics processors can be seen on the Geekbench listing in two variants-- GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and GeForce 1650 Super. And, the arriving dates of these graphics cards are yet to be announced. We can, however, expect the GTX 1650 Ti being shipped to an unnamed Lenovo laptop.

Now, according to a report, the mobile version of GeForce GTX 1650 Ti bears 1,024 CUDA cores, 1,490MHz boost clock, 4GB GDDR6 (12Gbps), and 128-bit bus. And, Mobile variant of GeForce GTX 1650 Super comes with 896 CUDA cores, 1,560GHz boost clock, 4GB GDDR6 (12Gbps), and 128-bit bus.

Out of the two GPUs, the mobile GTX 1650 Super comes with a slight sluggish boost clock and faster memory, but experience-wise it is similar to the desktop GeForce GTX 1650. On the other hand, mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is a reduced version of the desktop GeForce GTX 1650 Super.

As scores penned by previously surfaced Geekbench data, the GeForce GTX 1650 Super and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti bear 44246 and 130316 as openCL points, respectively. However, we are likely to see more changes in Geekbench with variable score points for the GPUs, until they get launched.

As of the latest Geekbench 5, the desktop GeForce GTX 1650 Super scores 52,356 points. Based on the points, mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Super lags to the desktop variant by 17 percent. Given that the CUDA cores of the mobile variant are slightly lower than the desktop version, the slight difference would not affect the performance of the mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Super.

Things related to both the GPUs are uncertain now. We are even not sure what more new revealings Nvidia will come out with. However, based on several rumors we can expect the unveiling of these GPUs during GTC, to be held in March.

