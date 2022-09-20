NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 With DLSS 3.0 Technology Launched

NVIDIA has officially launched its next-generation discreet desktop GPUs -- the GeForce RTX 4090 and the GeForce RTX 4080, based on the new Ada Lovelace Architecture during GTC 2022 keynote. These new pair of GPUs come with a host of new technologies and graphical capabilities such as up to 83 teraflops of shader power, which is twice as much as the Ampere architecture-based RTX 3000 series of GPUs.

The RTX 4090 will be available from the 12th of October for $1,599, while the RTX 4080 (16GB) and the RTX 4080 (12GB) will be available starting from November 2022 for $1,199 and $899, respectively.

VRAM (Memory) CUDA Cores Clock Speed Memory Interface Width Graphics Card Power (W) Required System Power (W) Price In Rupees NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6x 16,384 2.52GHz 384-bit 450 850 Rs. 1,77,000 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6x 9,728 2.51 256-bit 320 750 Rs. 1,33,000 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6x 7,680 2.61 192-bit 285 700 Rs. 99,500

The RTX 4000 series of GPUs are said to deliver up to 91 effective ray-tracing teraflops using the 3rd generation RT cores, which are 2.8x times more than the previous generation. Similarly, these new GPUs also come with fourth-generation Tensor Cores, capable of offering up to 1.32 Tensor petaflops of graphical performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 is the flagship offering from the company, and this specific GPU offers 24GB of GDDR6x video memory with 16,384 CUDA cores. NVIDIA claims that the RTX 4090 can deliver over 100fps even at 4K resolution while maintaining the same TGP (450W) as its predecessor.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 comes with 16GB of GDDR6x video memory with 9,728 CUDA cores. This GPU is said to be twice as fast as the RTX 3080 Ti and it is also more powerful than the RTX 3090 Ti while consuming less power. There is also a toned-down version of the RTX 4090 with 12GB GDDR6x video memory and 7,680 CUDA cores, which is also said to be more powerful than the RTX 3090 Ti.

Users will be able to buy these GPUs as custom boards from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.